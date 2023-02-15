How the rules for issuing an extract from the USRN will change from March 1, 2023

From March 1, 2023, the procedure for obtaining extracts from the Unified State Register of Real Estate (EGRN) has become more complicated. It will no longer be possible to obtain housing data without the consent of the owner. Thus, legislators expect to secure data from “black realtors”. Who now has the right to receive an extract from the USRN and why it may be needed – read in the Izvestia material.

What is an extract from the USRN

An extract from the register contains information about all real estate objects in Russia registered after January 31, 1998, including apartments, houses, land plots and other objects. The document contains:

data on past and present owners; cadastral numbers, areas, destinations, addresses; encumbrance circumstances.

An extract from the Unified State Register of Real Estate is an essential document for any real estate transaction, including sale and purchase, donation, inheritance. An extract will also be useful for obtaining a loan secured by real estate or resolving property disputes.

Who can get an extract from the USRN in 2023

From March 1, 2023, it will be possible to obtain an extract with full data only with the consent of the owner. An outsider will no longer be able to find out the personal data of property owners. Thus, now the document with all the information will be able to receive:

owners and co-owners of the object; spouses; owners of the adjacent plot; tenants and lessors; heirs; the owner of the plot or house, if the ownership rights to these objects do not match; bankruptcy trustees; mortgagees; holders of private and public servitude to the object.

In some cases, information can also be provided to representatives of government agencies, notaries, cadastral engineers, if their work requires it.

The new mechanism will come into effect from March by default, but the owner can still make the data public by submitting an application to Rosreestr.

To secure real estate transactions, the federal service is also developing a system for checking statements for authenticity using a QR code. So far, it will be possible to verify the authenticity of documents through a notary who has the right to make a corresponding request to the USRN.

An extract can be ordered in electronic or paper form, as well as issued through multifunctional centers (MFC).

How to get a paper statement through USRN

You cannot get a paper statement through the Rosreestr website – you will have to visit a branch of the federal service or the MFC.

Moreover, you need to come to the Rosreestr branch twice: to fill out an application and in order to pick up a document. The standard turnaround time for an appeal is three days, but sometimes you can get an extract on the same day.

Through the MFC, the execution of the service takes longer – up to five business days.

How to get an extract from the USRN online

To receive an electronic document, you will need a verified account on the State Services or an electronic digital qualified signature with a special extension when issued through Rosreestr. The application must indicate passport data and the cadastral number of the property. The document will be displayed in your personal account and has the same legal force as a paper one.

You can also get an extract online through the website of the Federal Cadastral Chamber, but this will also require an account on the State Services.

Earlier, Izvestia wrote what steps should be taken in order to complete the real estate sale transaction as quickly as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

