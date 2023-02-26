February 26, 2023, 13:58 – BLiTZ – News Western propagandists have announced a new round of information warfare against the Russian Federation and its partners. Now the PRC has become the victim of the attack, and before that, the propagandists “hit” Iran. However, the Russian defense industry only benefited from the sanctions, having managed to find new partners. The reviewer came to this conclusion. “Free Press” Konstantin Olshansky.

He recalled how several Western publications at once (CNN, Der Spiegel) “convicted” Beijing of preparing to supply Russia with lethal weapons. We are talking about reconnaissance and assault drones ZT-180, which supposedly should play an important role in the Donbass offensive.

Evidence of such training was not provided. Probably, such fakes are needed to make it easier for the United States to impose economic restrictions against China, the journalist noted. The Americans want to weaken the Chinese unmanned industry.

Many foreign experts agreed that Western sanctions have only strengthened the defense industry of Russia and its allies. This, in particular, was reported by The Guardian newspaper.

A few years ago, the Iranian defense industry was only capable of producing UAVs for local attacks. Now we are talking about tens of thousands of drones.

According to the Financial Times, the US Treasury tried to blackmail Turkish exporters. However, these attempts were not crowned with success. The Chinese, Russian and Iranian defense industries have shown Teflon resistance to sanctions, the publication’s experts concluded.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke about the training of APU soldiers “to break through the defense” of Russia. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.