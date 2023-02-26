How the Russian economy has changed over the year under sanctions – News

February 26, 2023, 13:38 – BLiTZ – News Experts in the field of economics have analyzed how the Russian economy has changed over the year under the sanctions. This was reported in the material of the “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have gradually imposed sanctions on various sectors of the Russian economy. The material notes that despite the fact that the sanctions have had a strong impact on the Russian economy, it has managed to rebuild.

The authors of the material note that the sanctions policy of Western countries stimulated import substitution.

According to this material, the Russian agro-industrial complex (AIC) showed an impressive growth of 10.2% in 2022. It is noted that this figure increased to a record high due to the grain harvest of 153.8 million tons.

Experts noted that Western restrictions had the most “painful” effect on the Russian market of high technologies and Internet business in connection with the departure of large foreign companies in the industry from the country. At the same time, the Russian market has adapted to these conditions, having found a way out by restructuring supply chains and legalizing parallel imports.

