February 21, 2023, 18:34 – BLiTZ – News

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin delivered a message to the Federal Assembly on February 21. During it, the head of state said that the West did not stop trying to “set fire” to the post-Soviet states and Russia, provoked conflicts and incited terrorists.

The correspondent of the BLiTZ turned to the director of the Institute of Contemporary State Development, Dmitry Solonnikov, to learn about specific examples of what the Russian leader was talking about.

“As a result, the growth of interethnic conflicts between the indigenous peoples of Central Asia and the Russians”

“If we are talking about the post-Soviet space, then, in particular, the growth of nationalist sentiments in Central Asia in the early 90s was indeed the merit of the West,” the expert noted. – He waged an information war using such tools as radio stations and “non-profit organizations”, which popularly explained to the titular nations of the newly formed republics who was the boss in the “house” and who was the “alien rogue” who should be expelled as soon as possible. As a result, there is an increase in interethnic conflicts between the indigenous peoples of Central Asia and the Russians, who have been living there for a long time.”

The DOS interlocutor also noted the influence of Western intelligence services on the behavior of Islamic terrorists, who went to Russia in large numbers in the 90s to stage terrorist attacks there.

“A number of changes in the power structures of such states as Georgia and Armenia took place under their strict control”

“We also remember the influence of the Americans on the Transcaucasus,” Solonnikov added. – A number of changes in the power structures of such states as Georgia and Armenia took place under their strict control. Events such as the Rose Revolution, which brought Mikheil Saakashvili to the presidency, as well as Nikol Pashinyan’s coming to power, were completely staged by Washington – and no one even really hid it.

