How the Vepr Internet Monitoring System Will Work – DOS

February 20, 2023, 13:04 – BLiTZ – News

The new automatic system “Vepr”, the purpose of which is to identify potential threats on the Internet, will be launched in the second half of 2023.

It is known that the first modules are already undergoing internal testing today.

The development of the Vepr information system has been carried out since 2022. Together with the Oculus automated system, it detects violations of Russian legislation in images or video materials and is part of a unified information space monitoring system.

“Vepr” is designed to identify potential points of tension on the Internet, which can develop into information threats”

Vepr is designed to identify potential points of tension on the Internet that can develop into information threats. The program also analyzes and predicts the subsequent spread of destructive materials.

The leading analyst of ROCIT (Regional Public Center for Internet Technologies) Urvan Parfentiev, in an interview with a correspondent of the BLiTZ, told how Vepr works and what pitfalls it hides.

“Now there are extremely many content units, so manual monitoring is simply physically impossible, so any automatic system is the first stage. She discovers what is considered suspicious from her point of view, and gives it to the operators, who, in fact, must make the final decision, ”the specialist explained.

According to Parfentiev, the adoption of such decisions solely on the basis of the decision of artificial intelligence is contrary to the current international legislation.

“It all depends on how the system is “trained”

“As for errors, it all depends on how the system is “trained”. It is likely that if we assume that some errors will be detected, then, most likely, the system algorithms will be refined and corrected, ”the expert believes.

Urvan Parfentiev is sure that everything depends on completeness and quality.

“We do this with any system before it is put into operation. About fixing: if it was carried out, then it was still necessary to identify some violations and so on, ”said the interlocutor of the DOS.

Parfentiev suggested looking at testing artificial intelligence, for example, voice assistants. It shows that in the learning process, these systems can produce very funny and even paradoxical results.

In this case, everything specifically depends on how configured and trained the system is, the specialist specified.