How to Apply for Passport: Want to go abroad, but passport has to be made, know here the online process of making it

How to Apply for Passport: Many of us are fond of traveling abroad, seeing many attractive locations in films, web series and television shows, you would also want to go to that place and take pictures, make videos and reels, but It is very important for any person to have a passport to travel abroad without having a passport. If there is no passport, then going or traveling in any country is considered illegal. If you want to go abroad as soon as possible for some important work and want to apply for passport immediately, then you are going to give complete information. Let’s know.

The process of getting a passport has become much easier than before, let’s know…

online passport making process

Step-1: Go to the official website of Passport Seva Step-2: Click on the new user box, this will take you to the registration page Step-3: Select the passport office of the city you are living in, Other Fill all the asked information Step-4: After filling complete information click on Register tab Step-5: After registration come back to Passport Seva website and click on green colored Login button Step-6: Write your email id and on Continue Click Step-7: Click on Apply for Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport Click here to download the soft copy of the form Step-10: Click here to fill the application form online Step-11: After filling the form Click on View Saved/Submitted Applications Step-12 : You will be able to see the application which you have filled. Click on the radio button next to it. After this click on Pay and Schedule Appointment Step-13: Click on Online Payment and go to Next Step-14: Select an option as per your convenience from the drop down menu next to PSK Location Step-15: Click on Pay and Book Appointment Step-16: After the payment is completed, you will once again reach the website of Passport Seva Step-17: Now you will see a page on which Appointment Confirmation will be written. On this page Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) Step-18: Click on Print Application Receipt. You will be able to see the complete details of your application on the next page. Here once again click on Print Application Receipt Step-19: Here you will be able to take a print out of your appointment confirmation. This will be needed for entry at Passport Seva Kendra. Step-20: Now you reach the Passport Seva Kendra on time. Step-21: You will get passport only after checking all documents and completion of police verification.

types of passport in india

1. Ordinary – P – Type of passport

Ordinary passport, commonly known as Passport Type P, is issued to regular Indian citizens who plan to travel for business or leisure to a foreign country. These are dark blue colored passports that are mainly used for personal travel, including educational, business, holiday, job and other tourism. So, it is clear that most of the Indians have this general purpose or ordinary passport.

The blue passport is the most common passport issued to the general public traveling for leisure or business purposes. Its primary purpose is to help foreign officials differentiate between ordinary people and government officials. The blue color helps to identify the official status of the passenger.

2. Official or Diplomatic Passport

As the name suggests, this passport is issued to government officials and diplomats traveling to international countries for official work. This means that only government representatives are eligible for official passports. They have a white cover. Maroon passports are for diplomats and high-ranking government officials. Maroon colored passport should not be confused with white passport. The latter is for every government representative planning a trip abroad to the country. Whereas the red color is for those working in the Indian Police Service Department and the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

3. White Passport

White color is considered the most powerful among all other passports. Only officers of the Government of India are eligible for the white passport. It is issued to the holder who is traveling abroad for official purpose so that it is easy for the immigration officials and customs to identify and treat the government officials accordingly.

4. Orange Passport

We saw a major change in the passport issued to Indian citizens in 2018. That was when the government announced the launch of orange colored passports, and they stopped printing the address page in Indian passports. The new passport looks completely different from the one we have been using for the last few years. Revised passports look great with a sleek design and clean pages.

The Ministry of External Affairs has made it mandatory for ECR citizens to have a passport with an orange color stamp. The main objective of launching stamp based passport is to ensure the safety of illiterate citizens. Basically, these passports are designed to protect people from exploitation in international countries in search of jobs. Also, this change is to expedite the ECR verification and emigration process.

Disclaimer: All the information given in the news has been collected through internet. Therefore, before going to any destination, do check yourself and take the advice of experts.prabhatkhabar.comDoes not endorse any of the above claims. Our news does not promote any kind of drug abuse.