How to build a children’s house in the country with your own hands – News

February 22, 2023, 11:09 am – BLiTZ – News

So that the baby is not bored in the country while the parents are digging in the garden, you can build a simple house for him. Inside, the child will be able to hide, play with toys or draw. The public news service figured out how to build a house for a child in the country with their own hands.

There are various technologies for building children’s houses. Let us consider in more detail the simplest option, which even an inexperienced master can do.

Location selection

A children’s house in a summer cottage should be located:

within sight of adults; as far as possible from a reservoir, cesspool and other dangerous objects; in the shadow zone; away from ridges and flower beds to avoid damage during games.

When choosing a site for a house, consider the presence of additional elements, such as stairs or a porch.

materials

For construction, prepare:

beam for the frame. A timber with a section of about 50 x 50 will do; lumber for sheathing; plywood with a thickness of 8 mm; roofing material; brick.

Construction

Making a children’s house consists of several stages:

Construction begins with the organization of the foundation. For a light children’s house, it is enough to dig a hole 10 cm deep and lay it with bricks.

Floor, walls and frame

In the manufacture of the floor, you can use logs and floorboards or plywood, but the first option will be more convenient. The role of the support will be performed by processed beams. They need to be inserted at the corners of the foundation, after tearing out the trench. Next, the frame is sewn up with boards or plywood.

The manufacture of the roof begins with the assembly of the gable, and this must be done separately from the house itself. For this, a bar is again suitable. Place two triangles along the edges of the house, and then sew boards or plywood, lay roofing material on top.

Design

Above, a variant of the simplest house was proposed, but if the master wants to please his children with a fun design, then you can show your imagination and make a house-hut, make a real castle or design a building in the form of a pirate ship. For girls, the design can be painted with pastel shades to make a house for Barbie.

To diversify the house, you can make a thatched roof.

If the children are no longer small, then the manufacture of windows with glass is allowed, but for kids this can be dangerous. Also, creative parents manage to attach slides, ladders, swings and other attractions to the house to make a whole children’s complex.

Hut-wigwam

We propose to consider an even easier option for making a house for children. This will be a real wigwam for young Indians, but for it you should stock up on a lot of branches:

Draw a circle on the site around which the hut will be located. In the marked circle, dig in the branches with thin parts up. Fix the parts that lean towards the center tightly. To add a lively atmosphere to the hut, plant beautiful climbing plants around the perimeter.

Tree house

If experience and time allow, then you can build a treehouse for children, but it is very important to approach the issue of safety with all responsibility. Use a few recommendations when building a treehouse:

Secure the house no higher than 2-2.5 m from the ground and equip it with a safe ladder and railing. Use strong and reliable materials for construction, take care of good supports. Try to avoid holes in the structure of the house as much as possible to prevent early damage to the wood. Carefully sand and process all materials used for the house so that the child does not get a splinter. Photo: freepik.com

A house for children in the country is not only entertainment, but also allows the child to develop imagination, brings a good mood and helps to dream.