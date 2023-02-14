How to choose a bathrobe – News

February 14, 2023, 14:34 – BLiTZ – News A bathrobe is a product that is worn after bathing procedures. It should warm the body, as well as pass oxygen to the steamed skin. To feel comfortable after the bath, you should be responsible for choosing a bathrobe. The public news service found out what aspects to consider when buying a bathrobe.

The shops offer a wide range of bathrobes. Among them are products of different colors and sizes, simple and sophisticated designs, budget and expensive models. Let’s try to figure out which of them are worth paying attention to.

Size

A bathrobe should be loose and comfortable. This means that a small size will damage the skin with seams, and a too spacious one will be uncomfortable when moving. Sleeves are recommended to be selected according to the length of the arms. Models are considered optimal and comfortable, the length of which reaches the area between the knees and ankles.

materials

Particular attention should be paid to the fabric from which bathrobes are made. It can be:

cotton; viscose; microfiber; bamboo.

These are materials that absorb moisture well, but only one of them is capable of passing air – this is cotton. Therefore, the most preferred model for a bath is the one that says “100% cotton”.

Texture

The texture of a bathrobe can be terry, waffle or smooth. The first option is suitable for winter, autumn and spring, and for the summer it is better to choose a smooth or waffle texture.

Terry bathrobes

Mahra deserves special attention of buyers. Terry bathrobes can be classified:

By type of terry cloth

There are several types of terry cloth from which bathrobes are made:

bilateral; unilateral; sheared or velor; jacquard.

If you definitely want a terry bathrobe, but it will be used in the summer, then give preference to velor – this is a lightweight material that absorbs moisture well from a steamed body. If the buyer bets on design, then the best option is jacquard, consisting of several textures at once.

By pile height

When choosing the height of the terry loop, consider the “golden mean”. If the height is below 3.5 mm, then such material will not absorb moisture well, and a long pile of 8 mm in size will cling to everything, due to which threads are formed on the surface. The optimal pile length for a terry bathrobe is 5 mm.

When choosing a density, it is again better to give preference to neutral options. A dressing gown with a low density material (320 g/m2) will quickly become unusable, and a high density material (800 g/m2) will be too hard for sensitive skin after bath procedures. Therefore, choose bathrobes with a terry cloth density of 380-450 g/m2.

Style

There are some of the most popular styles of bathrobes for a bath:

This option is suitable for those who do not like to put a towel on their heads after the bath. The fabric of the hood absorbs moisture from the hair and allows them to dry quickly. The design itself creates a flirty image.

This is the name of the T-shaped robes. The product does not have zippers, buttons and other fasteners, and the smell is fixed with a belt. Kimono robes are characterized by loose, flared sleeves.

With shawl collar

This model is a terry product with a folded collar and loose sleeves, with a belt and patch pockets, it can be short or long. Photo: freepik.com

Color

Each buyer chooses the color of the bathrobe in accordance with his own taste, however, its quality can also be determined by the color of the bathrobe. Use a few recommendations when choosing a product color:

Compare the front side of the robe with the wrong side. If they have a different shade, then the product is probably poorly dyed, so it will shed during washing. Prefer warm yellow-orange hues, as they retain their brightness for a long time, while blue colors quickly lose their brilliance. Bathrobes in pastel shades look like new for a long time, and their delicate colors create a pleasant relaxing atmosphere.

