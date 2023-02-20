How to choose a shower head – News

February 20, 2023, 12:42 – BLiTZ – News

A warm shower allows a person not only to maintain personal hygiene, but also to relax after a hard day’s work. A well-functioning shower head can deliver real pleasure, but for this you need to responsibly approach its choice. The BLiTZ figured out how to choose a shower head.

Watering cans are simple and multifunctional, they differ both in the number of options and in appearance. Consider the main aspects that you should pay attention to when choosing this product.

holder type

According to the type of watering can holder there are:

stationary; removable.

Stationary watering cans are placed at the height that will be comfortable for each family member. Such watering cans are not removed and when taking a shower, a person needs to adapt to the beating drops. In this regard, the removable version on the hose is considered more convenient.

Forms

Consider the main forms of a shower head:

round and oval

This is the most popular and widely available option, which is comfortable to hold in your hand. In terms of comfort of use, it is the most preferred model.

square and rectangular

Such specimens are suitable for an originally designed bathroom. For example, they are installed in loft or high-tech shower rooms. The design of the watering can looks very interesting, but it does not differ in particular ease of use.

Triangular watering cans have rounded edges. They are very convenient to use due to their compact size and look original.

The direct copy is equipped with a one-piece body, this design adds strength to the device. This miniature watering can is suitable for a bathroom decorated in a minimalist style. In fact, it is not particularly convenient to use because of the small working area. Photo: freepik.com

Material

The body of the shower head can be as follows:

A budget public option, light in weight and therefore safe to cover the bath, however, this unit cannot boast of strength, as it breaks quickly.

Metal

Durable durable product, usually made of stainless steel. Also available in copper, brass or bronze. Quite an expensive option, which, moreover, if dropped, can damage the bath.

Metal + plastic

A product that combines the advantages of the two previous models. As a rule, it has a plastic case and metal internal equipment. It is both light and strong, but choose the option with reliable connection materials.

Stone and quartz glass

Quite rare models that can be offered at a very high cost. The durability of the structure is determined by the manufacturing technology and the specifics of the material.

Size

The most preferred shower head size is 6-8 cm. It is comfortable to hold it in the palm of your hand. Also, this area is quite enough if it becomes necessary to equip the device with additional options.

The stores offer massive options with a diameter of up to 20 cm, which can be equipped with a rain shower effect, but in practice this model may not be convenient for everyone.

To make sure that a watering can with a large diameter will be comfortable, hold it in your hands in the store for a couple of minutes.

Divider

It is worth paying attention to the flat part of the watering can with holes, which is called the divider. It can be made of plastic or metal. The second option is durable, but also more expensive. In any case, it is important to make sure that there are special small nozzles in the holes, which provide a clear direction of the jets and which reduce the formation of plaque.

Recommendations

Take advantage of a few additional tips for choosing:

If the water pressure in the bathroom is weak, then for convenience, try to choose a watering can special for such pressures, and, of course, do not take a large diameter product. Keep in mind that watering cans with a large diameter or square shape tend to spray water everywhere, so puddles on the floor will be provided. If the buyer prefers to feel the effect of a shower while taking a shower, then it is recommended that he give preference to rectangular and square designs. Classic round or oval shapes are suitable for the feeling of rain.