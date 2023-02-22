How to choose and what types are – News

February 22, 2023, 23:48 – BLiTZ – News

In the 21st century, in the kitchen of any housewife you can find dishes made of very different materials. Pancake pans are made from cast iron, copper and aluminum with a variety of finishes. Each type has its own advantages and disadvantages.

The pancake frying pan is distinguished by the height of the sides, a comfortable handle, high non-stick properties and a smooth, even thick bottom. This pan is not recommended for cooking other dishes. What are pancake pans, and how to choose the best one figured out the BLiTZ.

Types of pancake pans

– Cast iron – Copper – Aluminum with non-stick coating: Teflon, titanium, ceramic and marble.

Cast iron skillet

The cast iron skillet has stood the test of time. This durable and reliable cookware is not afraid of scratches and chips. With proper use, it will never rust.

Advantages: it retains heat for a very long time, it heats up evenly and quickly, it is durable, it is not afraid of scratches, it is universal – it can be used in the oven.

Cons: Heavy weight and prone to rust. If the pan is used only for baking pancakes, you can not wash it, but wipe it with a paper towel. If you wash such a pan, be sure to thoroughly wipe it with a towel, it should be dry.

copper pans

Copper utensils have been used since ancient times. Nowadays, professional chefs and amateurs who appreciate quality cook in such dishes.

Advantages: beautiful appearance, warms up evenly, keeps warm, easy to clean and wash, comfortable weight.

The only drawback is the high price.

Frying pan with non-stick coating

The non-stick layer allows frying with little oil. Protects dishes, extending their service life. Easy to wash. Pancakes on it are obtained the first time.

Types of non-stick coating pans:

– Teflon is a synthetic coating that can be heated up to 200 degrees. It is soft and gentle. The finish suffers from metal accessories. To strengthen and extend the service life, modern manufacturers improve Teflon with various additives. True, their composition often remains a mystery to the consumer, so they should be treated with some caution.

– The titanium coating is made of the appropriate metal. Very durable, strong and expensive. The surface is smooth. Pancake batter spreads evenly.

– Ceramic coating. It is considered the safest for health. Doesn’t fade or fade. It has good adhesion to metal. Withstands temperatures up to 450 degrees.

– Marble or stone coating is a natural coating based on marble or granite. It gives the pan a pleasant rough surface and a good appearance. Affordable price. The surface of such a frying pan is resistant even to metal kitchen accessories. The dough does not stick, it is convenient and pleasant to bake pancakes.

General requirements

Spring rolls are cooked in a pan with a diameter of 20-26 cm. For small pancakes, a pan with a diameter of 12-15 cm is chosen. French crepes are baked in a pan with a diameter of 32-35 cm. All these various models should resemble a well-balanced design.

The pan should be comfortable in your hands to easily turn the pancake or pour the batter over the surface. It must be stable and secure on the stove. The manufacturer achieves such an ideal balance when it precisely selects the thickness of the walls and bottom. The walls must be at least 4 – 5 mm, and the bottom is reinforced with a ferromagnetic disk.

The handle is of paramount importance. In the process of cooking, you will work with boiling oil, batter, use a ladle, turn over and remove the finished pancake with a spatula, so a high-quality heat-resistant handle is a very important accessory that will not allow you to burn yourself. The handle must be made of non-flammable material with a non-slip coating. Do not absorb odors and do not heat up. Have a secure attachment to the body and can be easily washed from oil and dough. Comfortable, safe and hygienic bakelite handles.

Removable handles must be securely latched and fixed. Cast iron pan handles. They will heat up but not break.

Frying pan and stove

For a gas hob, it is recommended to choose cast iron or cast aluminum pans. For an electric hob, pay attention to the diameter of the pan and burner. They must be the same.