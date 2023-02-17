How to clean the grate of a gas stove

February 17, 2023, 13:17 – BLiTZ – News

The gas grill gets dirty the fastest in the kitchen, but it is also very difficult to clean, so it is often simply started by the hostess. The public news service found out in what simple and safe ways you can clean the gas grill.

Fat adhering to the bars attracts dust, pet hair and other debris, which turns into soot during the operation of the grate, which provokes the development of corrosion and final damage to the metal. Therefore, it is undesirable to postpone the cleaning process.

materials

Gas grills can be made from different materials, each of which needs different cleaning options:

Cast iron grates should not be washed with water, and should not be scratched with hard or metal brushes. It is better to just ignite such a grate on fire. Try not to drop it so that cracks do not form on the cast iron, which become dirty even faster.

Enameled gratings are recommended to be cleaned with a melamine sponge or soap. Good mustard-acetic substance removes fat from such a surface.

Stainless steel does not deteriorate under the influence of acid, soda, water and harsh cleaning products. The easiest and most effective way to clean stainless steel grates is through the dishwasher. Photo: freepik.com

Cleaning methods

We offer to consider several simple and budgetary methods for cleaning the grate from soot:

Ammonia

One of the simplest cleaning methods looks like this:

Take a large container or just a trash bag. Put a grate in there. Spray generously with ammonia. Tie the bag well and leave it for 3-8 hours. Remove the grate, rinse with running water and dry.

It is important to carry out all work with ammonia in the open air so as not to inhale chemical compounds.

Cleaning the grate with soda is as follows:

Combine soda and water in such proportions that a mushy substance is formed. Thickly apply the mass on the rods and leave for an hour. Walk on the grate with a rigid mesh and rinse with a soft sponge.

This ingredient is able to cope with pollution of any type:

Dilute mustard powder in water so that you get a mass that resembles thick sour cream in consistency. Apply the product on the rods and leave for 2 hours. Remove grease and soot with a soft sponge. Rinse the product with water.

Mustard disinfects coatings well, but be sure to wear gloves when working with it so as not to get burned.

Silicate adhesive with washing powder

To clean metal from carbon deposits, prepare the following paste:

Mix silicate glue (50 ml) with washing powder (3 tablespoons). Apply the substance on the grate and leave for an hour. Remove the softened soot with a hard sponge.

The most convenient and safest way to clean the grate is to treat it with a steam generator. After the procedure, the rods are wiped with tissue material.

Melamine sponge

This product already contains a cleaning agent, so it is enough to moisten it with water and wipe the grate bars, then rinse it with running water. Photo: freepik.com

Mistakes

Let’s try to give a couple more recommendations on how not to do it:

Some housewives try to soak cast-iron grates in water or soapy water, hoping that the soot will come off on its own. However, this is not only ineffective, but also harmful to this metal, which, after such a water procedure, will become covered with cracks. Do not get carried away with metal brushes, as gradually regular exposure to hard bristles will damage metal surfaces – they are used only when necessary. Many housewives soak the grates in cold water after each cooking, believing that this way the product will cool faster and be easier to clean. In fact, such a procedure only leads to the fastest destruction of the metal due to a sharp temperature difference.