How to detect cancer in pets early

February 22, 2023, 21:55 – BLiTZ – News

Oncological disease is a terrible diagnosis not only for people, but also for animals. Unfortunately, every fifth dog suffers from oncology, and over time, the statistics worsen. In saving the life of an animal, the attention, responsibility and observation of the owner plays a huge role. If the signs of oncology are recognized as early as possible, the pet has a chance for recovery and a further full life. The public news service figured out how to detect early cancer in animals.

Cancer is the result of a genetic error in cell division. In cats, the risk of developing cancer cells increases from the age of 6 years. Dogs are 9 years of age and older. More than others, old and weakened animals are susceptible to the disease. However, it happens that oncology occurs in strong young animals and even in babies.

Unfortunately, the symptoms of cancer are similar to those of other diseases. It is almost impossible to detect cancer in the early stages. External signs appear in the last stages, when it is no longer possible to help.

Forms and types of malignant tumors

1. Melanoma.

2. Osteosarcoma.

3. Prostate cancer.

4. Lymphoma.

5. Angiosarcoma.

6. Malignant histiocytoma.

7. Transitional cell carcinoma.

8. Breast cancer.

9. Mast cell tumor.

The above diseases are very specific and require an individual approach and treatment. To detect cancer at an early stage, pay attention to the following symptoms.

Symptoms

Non-healing injuries, wounds, ulcers. Swelling and swelling. Prolonged bleeding. An unpleasant smell from an animal or from some parts of the body. Pain, weakness, lethargy, apathy. Restlessness after eating, vomiting. Decreased appetite and weight loss. Constipation and diarrhea. Violation of urination and defecation. Cough, bleeding from the mouth, shortness of breath, open-mouth breathing. Shaky gait and lameness. Pigmentation, seals under the skin and on the skin, changes in moles.

For diagnosis, the doctor will send the pet: for blood tests of urine and feces, tissue biopsy, ultrasound, x-ray, CT or MRI.

To date, the exact causes of cancer are not known. However, there are factors that affect the development of pathological cells in the animal’s body: poor ecology, radiation, exposure to heavy metals, stress, malnutrition, excessive insolation, toxins and poisons from food, water and medicines.

Prevention measures

Provide your pet with balanced, high-quality nutrition, timely treatment and excellent care. Do not keep your dog in direct sunlight and certainly do not lead to sunstroke and skin burns. If you decide to enrich your pet’s food with vitamins or dietary supplements, be sure to consult with your veterinarian. Early spaying in dogs before the first estrus reduces the risk of breast, uterine, and ovarian cancer by 99.95%. After the first estrus by 92%. After the second – by 76%. After 2.5 years, sterilization no longer affects the incidence of the disease.