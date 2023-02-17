February 17, 2023, 20:55 – BLiTZ – News

A lot of users make mistakes when charging their phone. In order for the battery to work as long as possible, you need to follow a few simple rules during the operation of the device. The public news service has figured out how to extend the life of a smartphone battery.

The service life of the device depends on the number of operating cycles. Charge the battery to 100% and discharge to 0% and there is a full cycle. The batteries of modern smartphones are designed for 400 – 500 such cycles.

How to extend the life of your phone battery

You can extend battery life without draining your phone battery to 0% and then charging it to 100%. Batteries are best kept at a charge level of 40% -80%. For example, if a smartphone battery has 40% charge, then the depth of discharge will be 60%. It is the reduction in the depth of discharge that increases the number of cycles. Do not charge your device overnight. It is enough to set the maximum battery charge to 80%. It is not recommended to actively use the smartphone while charging, it causes great harm to the battery. And don’t put the charging device under the pillow. Avoid long periods of inactivity of the device without charging. In the summer heat, the device may overheat, which leads to a loss of battery capacity. Overheating while charging the device is also a detrimental effect. For a battery, strong heating is a stressful situation, since the permissible temperature can be exceeded, and the consequences will be unpredictable, up to a fire. Manufacturers of modern gadgets warn that they should not be used outdoors at low temperatures. Such operation leads to a rapid decrease in the battery’s energy reserve. It is better to buy the original charger, not an analogue. Analogues are often of low quality, which may not protect against voltage surges or may not provide the necessary current strength. There are rules for storing batteries. It is advisable to place the charger in a plastic sealed package. The battery should be stored in a cool, dry place at a temperature not exceeding 25 degrees. If the gadget is not used for a long time, leave it with a charge at 40% -50%.