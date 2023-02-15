How to finish the ceiling in the bath – News

February 15, 2023, 11:57 – BLiTZ – News The ceiling in the bath should keep warm and at the same time look pretty. If you have the materials and the right tools, it is not so difficult to assemble the ceiling in the bath, but it is important to take care of buying the right finishing material in advance. The public news service found out the best way to finish the ceiling in the bath.

First of all, you should decide on the height of the ceiling. To do this, it is recommended to measure the height of the tallest member of the family with arms extended upwards and add another 50 cm to the resulting height. On average, the ceilings of the bath are 2.2–2.6 m.

Facing

The ceiling in the bath can be made of hardwood or coniferous wood, but experts recommend stopping at the first option. Use clean and dry wood for the ceiling in the bath, not affected by fungus and other microorganisms.

The most preferred types of wood for a steam room are linden, alder or aspen – these materials have low thermal conductivity.

As for conifers, their surface, when interacting with high temperatures in the steam room, can release resin. If such a substance drips onto the skin, then a person can get burned, so it is not recommended to use spruce or pine when organizing a ceiling in a steam room. In other rooms of the bath, it is allowed to use pine.

Insulating materials

Whatever material is chosen, it is imperative to carry out steam, hydro and thermal insulation. Due to the contact of hot and cold air, condensation forms on the materials, so they can quickly deteriorate.

For all rooms in the bath, you can use any vapor barrier material, but in the steam room it is important to sheathe the ceiling with a membrane that is resistant to air temperatures up to +120 degrees.

thermal insulation

If the owner of the bath prefers natural materials, then expanded clay, sawdust, peat can be used. To achieve reliable thermal insulation, you will need a layer of such a heater of at least 30 cm. True, due to this, the attic space will significantly decrease.

If it is not important for the owner, then it is better to use non-combustible mineral wool. It is this material that is used for thermal insulation of modern baths.

Waterproofing

To protect the natural insulation from moisture, you can cover the ceiling from the attic side with roofing felt or film. If the ceiling is sheathed with mineral wool, then it is more advisable to protect it with a membrane that can pass steam in one direction so that the remaining moisture evaporates.

Photo: freepik.com

Kinds

There are three types of ceilings for the bath:

This option is suitable for a spacious log steam room. Its peculiarity is that the sheets lie on the beams. Accordingly, only beams made of thick logs can withstand the weight of a multi-level ceiling.

The false ceiling is reliable, stable, has excellent thermal insulation qualities, and it is also a full-fledged overlap between floors, so the result is an insulated room in the attic. However, to organize a false ceiling, you need to use a lot of lumber, and besides, this is a rather laborious option for self-installation.

The flat ceiling rests only on the walls. It is suitable for installation only in a small bath with a distance between the walls of no more than 2.5 m. If you install flooring in a large room, the materials will soon begin to sag. For installation, it is recommended to choose boards with a thickness of at least 55 mm.

When choosing a floor structure, an additional insulated attic space will not work, but it will take less time, materials and effort to install such a ceiling.

The panel structure is a prefabricated ceiling, which is made from the remains of insulation and edged wood. In this case, the use of boards of small thickness is allowed. If repair of the panel ceiling is required, then there is no need to disassemble the entire structure, it is enough to replace individual profiles.

This option is inconvenient in that the design is very massive, and after installation it is necessary to carefully walk through the remaining joints with sealant.

The best option for any bath is a false ceiling.

Important nuances

When installing the ceiling in the bath, consider some more aspects:

Experts do not recommend using chipboard and fiberboard for steam room, as under the influence of high temperatures they are able to release phenol-formaldehyde, a toxic and flammable substance. So that over time the ceiling in the bath does not lose its aesthetic appearance, treat it with a special protective impregnation. Do not use ordinary paint to paint the ceiling, as under the influence of high humidity and hot air, it will begin to emit harmful fumes. When covering the ceiling, all elements must be fixed with nails and hardware with a galvanized coating. In the steam room, it is customary to nail the sheathing with copper-plated nails.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

