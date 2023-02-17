How to heat the water in the pool in the country – News

February 17, 2023, 15:54 – BLiTZ – News

The pool, equipped in the country house, allows you to cool off pleasantly during the summer heat. An adult can feel comfortable in cool water, but for a child, the water must be warmed up. The public news service found out what methods of heating the water in the pool can be used in the country.

Pools are of different types. These are mobile inflatable products, and stationary structures, and pools on the frame. You can heat the water in the pool both manually and with the help of equipment.

Manual

Manual water heating methods are relevant when the volume of the pool is very small, and the water needs to be heated as soon as possible. We suggest using the following methods:

This is a cheap and easy way to heat the water in the pool, but it is not safe. Be careful to keep children out of the pool.

In no case should you turn on the device until it is completely immersed in water; during heating, it is forbidden to touch the water.

You can dilute the water with ordinary boiling water, heating it over a fire. It is very convenient when there is a bathhouse on the site – then already heated water can be brought to the pool in basins. This is an effective method for small inflatable pools. It will take a very long time to heat a large volume of water in this way.

You can purchase a black cover or film according to the size of the pool and cover the structure with it. The coating will warm up in the sun and give off heat to the water. This method can only be effective on a sunny day, but you can leave such a film on the pool at night so that the water cools more slowly.

You can heat the water in the pool by running a hose to the water supply. This method heats the water well, allows you to regulate its temperature, but it takes a lot of time if the pool is large.

Photo: freepik.com

Equipment

It is usually faster to heat the water in the pool with special devices. Water heating is possible if the site has:

heat exchanger

The device is a container with a coil inside, powered by home heating. The water washing the equipment gradually warms up. The downside of the system is that it will take a day for the first connection to warm up, after which the device will only continue to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Electric heaters

Flowing electric heaters are well suited for the pool. Typically, the power of devices varies from 3.5 to 18 kW. For a small volume, the smallest power is sufficient. Electrical equipment quickly warms up a small pool, but it will not be suitable for a volumetric tank of more than 35 square meters, and it will also be expensive for the owner of the pool.

To heat water, special stoves operating on solid fuels were invented. A circular pump must be inserted into the pipeline, and when the flow begins to move, a fire must be made under the coil in the furnace. This is an economical and efficient way to heat water up to +27 degrees in a 10 cubic meter pool.

Heat pumps

Heat pumps can help warm water, taking heat from water, land or air. Such devices are able to operate from any electrical network and consume only 1-1.25 kW, however, these units are not very cheap, and sometimes they require a labor-intensive installation. Photo: freepik.com

Which method to choose

For a small inflatable pool, a manual method of heating with boiling water is quite suitable. You can, for example, stretch the watering hose from the bath and add the right amount of hot water. Boiler heating is best used only as a last resort, as it can be dangerous.

To warm up large tanks, it is better to stock up on special equipment in advance. The following tips will help you choose:

Pay attention to the power of the device, since the heating rate depends on it. The larger the pool, the higher the heater power should be. If you need an easy-to-install option for heating a small volume, then choose a flow-through electric heater. Learn what energy source is being used. Some units can only work outdoors, so they may be too expensive.