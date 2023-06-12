How to identify birds by claws, learn here

The world of birds is also full of diversity and colourful. You must have seen many types of birds, which are of different sizes, shapes and colors. Like their size, there is a lot of difference in their feet and claws. You can easily identify them by the claws of birds and the talons that act like fingers. Ornithologists have placed them in different categories even on the basis of the shape of claws and talons. You also know about them.

The claws of birds not only help them to walk, but also prove to be useful in doing our work like the hands of us humans. With the help of their claws, birds do many important things like catching their prey, finding food, climbing trees, flying here and there, protecting themselves.

The claws of birds of this category have three talons in front and one at the back. These talons are very flexible. When birds of this category sit on the branches of trees, the talons hold the branches firmly from all sides. They sit for hours without moving and do not even fall. The biggest thing is that these birds can even sleep by holding the branch of the tree throughout the night. Birds like crow, sparrow, pigeon, parrot, myna, robin come in this category.

webbed feet (swimming birds)

You would know that birds swimming in water have webbed feet. Their talons are attached to a thin membranous skin. These webbed feet help birds to propel, propel and swim through water like paddles. With the help of these webbed claws, they can swim for hours. Not only this, their claws do not allow them to sink inside while walking on the wet and soft sand or soil of the sea or river bank. Birds like ducks, seagulls, flamingos, pelicans are birds with webbed feet.

Strong and tough claws like nails (scratching birds)

Birds like cock, pheasant, quail, peacock come in this category. Their claws are strong and tough like nails. The paws have three long talons towards the front and one short talon towards the back, which have very sharp and very strong nails. With the help of these strong claws, these birds dig till the soil and find and eat insects, grains and seeds.

climbing birds

The front two talons of these birds are bent upwards and the back two talons are bent downwards. With their help, these birds can hold the bark of the tree tightly and can easily climb up and down the tree. Birds like woodpecker, parrot come in this category.

three-talons and flat feet from below (giant birds)

The paws of birds of this category are very strong, flat from below and have only three talons. Nails are very sharp and strong. Due to their heavy body, these birds cannot fly, but they run very fast with their flat strong claws. Even they defend themselves by beating their enemies with them. Giant birds like emu, ostrich, cassowary come in this category.

wading birds

Aquatic birds like crane, stork, heron have not only legs, claws and talons are also very long. With their help, they not only walk easily on the soft surface on the banks of the river or pond, but also hunt fish in shallow and deep water.

curved claws (praying birds)

Birds of prey like eagles, vultures and owls have large and curved claws. Their talons are very sharp and strong. With the help of their big claws, these birds attack their prey, whether it is on land or in sea or river. These birds easily catch small prey like rats, frogs, fish with the help of their strong curved claws and take them away with them.