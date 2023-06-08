How to keep children safe and healthy in summer, know what are the guidelines

Summer Days: Playing and exercising outdoors has many benefits for children’s mental and physical well-being. However, children also fall more ill during summer. The National Weather Service warns that a heat index of 90°F or higher can pose a health risk to children. In such situations, it is necessary to take care of children carefully. Follow these tips to protect them from the dangers of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat cramps, and be sure to consult a doctor.

Also, both the babies and their parents may become irritable due to the extreme heat. To ensure the safety of your child during summer, it is necessary to follow certain guidelines:-

stay hydrated

Encourage the child and yourself to drink plenty of water to keep yourself properly hydrated and prevent illness. It is advisable to keep a water bottle at all times. Additionally, consuming coconut water or lemon water can help maintain electrolyte and enzyme balance.

encourage activity

Teach children to engage in moderate physical activity throughout the day to avoid fatigue and drowsiness.

limit sun exposure

It is best to avoid direct sunlight, especially during the hottest hours of the day. Minimize unnecessary outdoor activities between 12 noon and 4 pm. Instead, engage in indoor activities such as playing board games like snakes and ladders, chess and ludo, or participate in activities such as carrom, reading, listening to music, or watching informative films.

wear light colored clothes

Choose light-colored clothing that allows better air flow and reflects heat and sunlight more effectively. Loose-fitting clothing enables the body to breathe comfortably in humid and hot conditions.

take a cold shower

To reduce the body temperature and get relief from the heat, you can take a bath with cold water.

Other than this, It is important to prioritize the child’s health and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as headache, diarrhea, rapid breathing, nausea, vomiting, or fainting. With the continuous rise in temperature, it is necessary to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to save the baby from overheating.