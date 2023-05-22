How to lock your chat on WhatsApp? Learn here the easy way

WhatsApp’s Chat Lock Feature

The world’s most popular instant messenger WhatsApp keeps on launching new features from time to time for its users. Recently, WhatsApp has launched a new chat lock feature.

whatsapp lock chat feature

WhatsApp has launched a new chat lock feature, saying that this feature will provide additional security to users’ most intimate chats.

whatsapp new feature

WhatsApp said, after locking a chat, that chat will be moved away from the inbox and moved to a separate folder, which can be accessed through the device’s password or biometric (fingerprint).

whatsapp update

In WhatsApp, users can choose the option of chat lock by tapping on the name one-to-one or in the group, which will lock the chats.

how to use whatsapp chat lock feature?

To view the locked chats, users have to scroll down in the inbox and tap on the locked chat and enter their phone password or biometric. WhatsApp has said that even the message preview of the locked chat will not be visible.