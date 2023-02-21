How to make a phyto barrel with your own hands – News

February 21, 2023, 13:40 – BLiTZ – News

Phytobarrel is a mini-steam room, simple and safe to use. Such a unit is not cheap, but you can try to make the device yourself. The public news service found out how you can make a phyto barrel with your own hands.

The use of a phyto-barrel comes down to the fact that the heat inside is evenly distributed over the tissues without the risk of getting a heat stroke and danger to the vessels of the head. The design is a simplified version of a steam room for home conditions for one person.

How it works

Outwardly, the unit looks like a barrel, inside of which there is a warm soft fabric layer for the seat. A steam generator is connected to the bottom, supplying water vapor. A vacationer sits in a barrel, closes the door and relaxes in such a mini-steam room for 20–30 minutes, while his head is always in the air, so the vessels of the head are not exposed to dangerous thermal stress.

Barrel selection

When choosing a future barrel, pay attention to the following aspects:

The shape of the barrel does not affect its effectiveness in any way. Both round and rectangular designs will be equally useful for the body. The rounded version is more popular due to its aesthetic appearance, but the rectangular barrel is much easier to construct on your own.

The most popular options are pine, fir, cedar. The last option is especially appreciated. For conifers, an aromatic effect is characteristic. Oak phyto-barrels, which are able to release tannins inside, also have benefits. In addition, the oak surface releases favones, which have a beneficial effect on strengthening the collagen of the skin.

To assemble a phyto-barrel with your own hands, it is more convenient to use a tongue-and-groove board with a thickness of 24 to 35 mm.

Manufacturing

To make a vertical cedar phyto barrel, follow these steps:

Knock down a box with dimensions of 0.75 × 0.75 × 1.2 m from a cedar board, a 50 * 50 mm bar is suitable for the frame. Organize a drainage groove at the bottom to drain condensate. To do this, lift the structure so that the drain hole is located just above the container into which the condensate will drain. Make the seat and cover. The door is installed by means of hinges, a valve is made from the inside.

The design itself is ready, but the most important thing remains – the manufacture of the steam generator. It is created from an iron heat-resistant 10-liter tank and ten embedded in it. Next, a hose is connected through which hot steam will enter the phytobox.

Hang a thermometer on the phyto-barrel to control the temperature and not get burned.

The power of the steam generator is calculated according to the scheme 1 kW per 1 cubic meter of volume. Accordingly, for the device proposed above, an electric heater of 1–1.5 kW (with a margin) is suitable.

Additional Tips

When making a phyto barrel with your own hands, use a few more additional recommendations:

If people of different ages will rest in the phytobarrel, then it is more convenient to make a bench adjustable in height. So that the wood does not become unusable ahead of time, it must be treated with an antiseptic and special impregnations. Insert the leg grate to prevent burns. Do not make the door at a high height. This is not only inconvenient for the vacationer, but also dangerous. If an inexperienced master is engaged in the manufacture of a phyto-barrel, then it is better to entrust the creation of a steam generator to a specialist or buy a ready-made device.