How to make lighting for a tent – News

February 13, 2023, 12:58 pm – BLiTZ – News A tourist who has planned a camping trip with an overnight stay in the forest should think in advance about the lighting inside the tent. This is especially true for winter, spring or autumn hiking trips, since this time is characterized by a short daylight hours. The public news service found out what kind of lighting is best to use in a tent.

Consider the most popular tent lighting products that are suitable for different types of hikes. It is impossible to name a universal device, they all have pros and cons.

Lighting Options

The most popular tent lighting fixtures include:

camping lamp

This lamp gives good lighting. Its design uses a lot of LEDs laid on a reflective surface, due to which a convenient light field is formed. There are also lamp options, but this is not the most convenient lantern for a tent.

Luminaires can have a built-in rechargeable or conventional battery. For the cold season, a self-loading copy is more suitable. Choose samples that can be hung, but keep in mind that the lanterns give a directional beam of light and can blind, and they are not very convenient for diffused lighting of the entire space.

car light

Car lights are more powerful devices than camping models, but they are devices with limited mobility. To use them, you need a 12 volt power supply. Even if you can buy a suitable battery, it will still take up a lot of space and will be heavy for a hike. But the car lamp brightly illuminates the entire tent for a long time. A great option for winter fishing with a tent.

Gas lamps and fixtures

Many conservative fishermen prefer this lighting option, although it has long been outdated. The mechanism of operation is the slow combustion of gas in a special device – a reflector. The lamp gives a dim trembling light, which makes it hard to work, but such devices are quite light in weight, they can not only illuminate, but also heat the tent, they do not need recharging – the operating time is limited only by the amount of gas. Well suited for fishing for 1-2 days.

gasoline lamp

This is an easy-to-use lamp, affordable, budget-friendly, you don’t need to hang it anywhere, and it can also heat food. However, it runs on gasoline, which cannot be called cheap now, and besides, it is an explosive substance that, when burned, emits toxic fumes, so when using a fuel lamp in a tent, it is important to leave one of the campers on duty in order to avoid tragedy.

Paraffin candles

Now this option is almost never used. The candles illuminate the tent well, they can warm up the space somewhat, but they burn out quickly, so you will need to take a large number of candles with you, prepare a hanging case for them and carefully monitor so that the spark does not fall on things in the tent.

electric heater

Handy fishermen and tourists are invited to independently assemble a structure that will illuminate the tent. This will require a battery, LED strip and charger. All equipment will easily fit into a backpack. This type of lighting is able to withstand two days in winter and four nights in summer. Photo: freepik.com

Where to place

Use the recommendations for placing a lighting device in a tent:

Place the device under the roof of the building. If the tent does not have a special eyelet for hanging the lamp, then construct it yourself from wire and fasten it at the top. Before installing lighting fixtures, place a reflective rescue blanket on the awning so that the material reflects the light that hits it. This will make the lighting inside even more powerful, as well as ensure the preservation of heat. You can stick such a blanket inside the tent, but be sure to make ventilation holes in it.

