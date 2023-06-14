how to make upi payment using feature phone rjv

How To Make UPI Payment Using Feature Phone UPI payment has spoiled the habit of people in such a way that now they have stopped carrying cash in their pocket. However, if you think that the UPI payment method is limited to smartphones only, then you are wrong. The government has also made UPI payment option available for feature phone users some time ago. Feature phone users can do digital transactions with the help of UPI 123PAY. UPI 123PAY is an instant payment system of NPCI, which has been introduced for feature phones. In today’s time feature phones come with in-built UPI 123PAY function. Through this service, feature phone users can pay in four ways. These include calling the IVR number, through the app, payment by missed call and proximity sound based payment.