How to make yogurt at home

By News Desk

February 16, 2023, 10:46 pm – BLiTZ – News Yogurt is a very tasty fermented milk product that is loved by both adults and children. Yogurt has a homogeneous structure, pleasant taste and dense texture. Is it possible to cook a 100% natural product at home, the BLiTZ sorted out this issue.

To prepare yogurt, you need natural milk (or pasteurized) or a mixture of milk with natural cream with a fat content of not more than 6%.

How to make yogurt

Pour one liter of milk or a mixture of milk and cream into a saucepan and put on fire, bring to a boil, but do not boil. If foam forms on the surface, remove it. To create a denser consistency of yogurt, you need to evaporate the milk over low heat so that it loses moisture by 15% – 25%. To do this, the temperature of the milk should be 80 – 90 degrees. You will need an initial starter. Therefore, you need to buy a jar of yogurt. Fat content can be any of your choice. Yogurt must be 100% natural, without any additives, thickeners, preservatives or colorants. The composition of purchased yogurt should not contain anything other than milk and sourdough with bifidobacteria. Next time you make fresh yogurt, use your own yogurt as a starter. Now you need to cool the hot, evaporated milk to 39 – 45 degrees. To do this, place a saucepan of milk in cold water. Strain the chilled milk and stir. It is important to prepare the right dishes. It should be made of glass, ceramic, enameled or porcelain. And very clean. Foreign bacteria must not get into the yogurt. Add a couple of tablespoons of milk to the purchased natural yogurt and stir. At the rate of 100 ml of yogurt per 1 liter, add yogurt to chilled milk and mix thoroughly. Close the pan with a lid, wrap it in a blanket and put it on the battery for 7-9 hours. Don’t touch the pot. When the yogurt is ready, refrigerate it for an hour to stop the growth of bacteria. If you want a thicker consistency, you need to pour the yogurt into a saucepan after 6 hours, in which a colander with a fine sieve is inserted, lined with 2-3 layers of gauze. After a while, excess whey will come out of the yogurt, and it will become thick, like Greek. The finished mixture is laid out in glass jars. Before use, you can add jam, muesli or berries. For less fat, use as sour cream.

Yogurt will keep in the refrigerator for 5-7 days.

