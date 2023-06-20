How to read Deleted Message of WhatsApp? learn the secret method

How To Read Deleted Message On Whatsapp : For the convenience of the users, new features keep coming on the instant messaging app WhatsApp. But users are still waiting for such a feature, which can tell about the deleted message that came on this messenger platform, what it was after all. If you are also missing such a feature on WhatsApp, then we tell you about an app through which you will be able to know what was the message sent to you, which was sent and deleted. The name of this app is WhatisRemoved+.

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp?

You must have an Android smartphone to read deleted messages in WhatsApp chat. If you are an Android smartphone user, then you can easily read deleted messages by following these steps-

First download the WhatisRemoved+ app from Google Play Store on your phone.

After downloading, give all the access to the app, whose permission it is asking for. After giving permission, go back to the app.

Now you will be asked about the apps whose notifications you want to save or check the changes made in the app.

Select WhatsApp from the list of apps.

On the next screen tap ‘Allow’ and select ‘Yes, save files’. After doing this the setting of the app will be completed and it will be ready to use.

After this, along with all the notifications coming on WhatsApp, you will also get the deleted messages saved here.

To see the deleted message, all you have to do is open this app and select WhatsApp in the top bar.

How safe is this app?

WhatisRemoved+ is a third party app. This app can be used to read deleted messages. WhatisRemoved+ is listed on the Google Play Store. This third party app has been developed by ‘Development Colors’. This app has been rated 3.8 out of 5 on the Play Store. This app has been rated by 1,81,000 people. It has been downloaded more than 10 million i.e. 10 million times so far. It is important to know here that this is a third party app and it also accesses the OTP and bank balance details coming in the phone. In such a situation, it is possible that this app may sell your data to any other third party app. If you use this app, then there will be a constant threat to your data. In such a situation, it would be better that you use this app only when you really need to see the deleted message.