How to relax in February 2023

There will be a long weekend in Russia in February 2023. The BLiTZ learned how many days we will rest on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

In total, there are 365 calendar days in 2023, of which 247 are working days, 118 are holidays and weekends. February this year is the shortest month, and February 23 – Defender of the Fatherland Day, according to the calendar, falls on Thursday.

The main holiday of February – Defender of the Fatherland Day – is celebrated annually on February 23. The holiday itself appeared in 1918 and changed its name several times. And since 2002, this day was declared a holiday and made an official day off.

Weekend this year will last 4 days – from 23 to 26 February. Of course, this is not much for a full-fledged vacation, but there will be enough time to get enough sleep and deal with business. In addition, if a short trip is still in your plans, then February is a great month for the off-season on the warm islands. In addition, the cost of rest will be lower than in other months.

If you want to go skiing during the holidays, then the prices will also surprise you perfectly: the fact is that at this time the January hype has just ended, there will be no queues on the lifts and slopes.

There will be only 18 working days in February 2023.

In addition to Defender of the Fatherland Day, February also has other holidays, including church holidays: Valentine’s Day – February 14, Meeting of the Lord – February 15, and Maslenitsa, which takes a whole week – February 20 to February 26. Lent begins on February 27th and ends on April 15th.