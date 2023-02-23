February 23, 2023, 23:05 – BLiTZ – News

Nasal congestion delivers a lot of unpleasant moments, although it is not a life-threatening symptom. Congestion occurs due to swelling of the nasal mucosa, which, in turn, occurs due to a reflex reaction to various stimuli. The BLiTZ figured out how to relieve nasal congestion at home.

If swelling of the nose is caused by a previous surgery or injury, you should consult a doctor. If the cause is viral, bacterial infections or allergies, it is quite possible to cope with nasal congestion at home.

Ways to relieve nasal congestion

Nasal lavage is the mechanical removal of mucus. This procedure leads to a decrease in edema and inflammation, increases the tone of the capillaries. To prepare the solution, you will need ordinary sea salt and boiled water. For one liter of boiled cooled water, put one teaspoon of salt and stir. Wash your hands before the procedure. For washing, you can take a syringe, a large-volume syringe, or a large teapot, after putting a nipple with a hole on the spout. Any tool you use must be clean. Cool salt water to body temperature. You can use distilled water. Do not use tap water. The head should be tilted on its side over the sink and washed through the nostril that is higher. Water will flow by gravity through the nose and out the other nostril, flushing out any accumulated deposits. Then do the same with the other nostril. It is very important not to blow your nose or you will damage your eardrums. The remaining water will automatically flow out of the nostrils. Also, humidifying the air in the apartment will help from drying out the mucous membrane. To do this, you can use special humidifiers. If there is no humidifier, wet a terry towel and place it on the battery. To quickly and effectively humidify the air in the apartment, fill the bathroom with hot water and open the door. Inhale phytoncides. Peel the garlic cloves and onion, make cuts in them and inhale the smell. Alternatively, you can use essential oils by putting a few drops on a handkerchief or use an aromatic lamp.

How to ease your mind before bed

There are a few things you can do to help ease your mind before bed.

– If you do not have a fever, take a hot shower.

– Rinse your nose with saline solution and gargle.

– Drink hot tea with ginger, lemon, raspberries or hot spiced broth.

– Foot baths with mustard will improve your well-being.

Prevention

To prevent frequent nasal congestion and runny nose, you need to lead a healthy lifestyle. Walk outdoors daily. Engage in physical activity and hardening. Quit smoking. Limit contact with sick people as much as possible. Wash your hands often. Treat colds promptly. Avoid large crowds. Humidify the air in the room more often.