How to remove a ring from a swollen finger

Sometimes a problem arises when there is swelling of the fingers and it is very difficult to remove the ring from the finger. There can be many causes of edema: trauma, pregnancy, cardiac and renal edema, rheumatic diseases. How, in such cases, to remove the ring from the finger, the BLiTZ found out.

There are ways that can help in such situations, unless of course there is damage to the skin. If the skin on the finger is damaged, seek qualified medical attention.

How to take a ring off your finger

The most common way is to smear the affected finger so that the ring slips off. Spreaders: soap, oil, oily hand cream or ointment, shampoo or balm. Apply one of the products generously on your finger. Wrap the ring in a cloth and try to turn it, in most cases this method helps. Twisting movements can help with such a problem. Make the movement as if you were unscrewing a nut. This principle can be combined with other methods. Make a cool salt bath for 10 to 15 minutes. Then spread a fat cream or ointment on your finger. Remove the ring with a twisting motion. If it was not possible to remove the ring, you can try the thread. You need to use nylon, silk or dental thread. It will take about one meter. Wrap one end of the thread under the ring so that a 7-10 cm tail remains. Wind the rest of the thread around your finger, from the ring, moving towards the nail. It is very important to wind the thread tightly, leaving no gaps and pull the finger. Do not bring the winding of the thread to severe pain. Now take the free end of the thread from the side of the hand, and start unwinding. The ring will begin to move towards the nail. After the ring has passed the joint, it will not be difficult to remove it. Tape might help. Wrap your finger with tape from the nail to the ring. Wet your finger with soapy water and start removing. You can dip your finger in cold water and hold for 7-10 minutes. Then raise your hand up and hold. Lubricate with a fat cream or oil and twisting movements try to remove the ring. This method takes time. If nothing worked out for you, call the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Rescuers will cut the ring with special tools.