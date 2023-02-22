How to safely use the solarium

February 22, 2023, 15:25 – BLiTZ – News

Tanning in a solarium has both its advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, the client receives a beautiful skin color, and on the other hand, excessive passion for solarium leads to serious problems in the body. What you need to know to get the perfect tan without hurting yourself, according to the BLiTZ.

Solariums are horizontal, vertical and turbo-tanning beds. The safety of tanning depends on the lamps in the solarium, on their power, quantity and quality.

Beginners are advised to start with a horizontal solarium. It has less power and it is easier to relax in it so that the tan goes on evenly. In a horizontal solarium, you need to periodically turn around, keep your feet shoulder-width apart, turn your head from side to side. A vertical solarium is considered more powerful and hygienic. It is recommended to take a bath or shower before the solarium, so as not to overdry the skin. Wear a protective cap and do not stay in the booth longer than the allotted time. Turbo solarium does not belong to a separate type. It can be either horizontal or vertical. It is more aggressive and is the second stage of insolation.

Proper preparation

Visit several solariums and ask to see them. Find out which cleaning agent the salon uses to clean and disinfect tanning beds. Check out the prices and choose the one you like best. A good tanning salon will always offer you a questionnaire to analyze your skin to determine its type. There are 4 types: “Celtic” – pink-white skin red and light brown hair, “European” with fair skin, fair-haired or brunette with white skin, “European” with dark skin, brunettes or dark blond with brown skin, “Mediterranean” type owners of brown skin and dark hair. The salon must offer you goggles. Well clean the skin of cosmetics, take a shower or bath. Do it ahead of time. Directly before the solarium, you should not take water procedures. Remove jewelry, cover chest and moles, put on special goggles and a hat. Ask for instructions on how to use the solarium. Enter or lie down in the solarium and press the button. Watch the duration of the session – from 1 – 2 minutes for people 1, 2 skin types and 5 – 8 minutes for people 3, 4 types. Visit the solarium 2 times a week, then go to 1 time per week. Moisturize your skin before and after your treatment. Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C.

Tanning cosmetics

There are three types of cosmetics for tanning in a solarium – developers, activators and fixers, which are divided into 4 degrees.

Developers are recommended for people with light, sensitive skin in the initial stage of tanning. Activators enhance an existing tan. Fixatives soften, moisturize the skin and fix the tan.

The four grades of professional tanning cosmetics are:

1 degree – for the initial tan.

2 degree – for a more intense tan.

3 degree – for deepening the tan.

4 degree – to strengthen the tan and skin care.

Contraindications

Exacerbation of chronic diseases. It is necessary to refrain from pregnant and lactating women. With inflammation of the skin, dermatitis. People predisposed to cancer. With diseases of diabetes mellitus, mastopathy, hypertension, thyroid gland. If there are a lot of moles, age spots, freckles on the skin. After a recent course of skin rejuvenation (mesotherapy, injections, polishing), the duration of the solarium visit break is at least 1 month. When taking certain medications: antibiotics, antidepressants, tranquilizers, vasoconstrictors and hormonal. You can not sunbathe twice in one day. Also, you can not combine artificial and natural tan in one day.

Five minutes of artificial tanning in a solarium stops collagen production in the body for 72 hours, which leads to sagging and aging skin. However, the solarium improves mood, especially in the autumn-winter period. Ultraviolet promotes the production of “happiness hormones”, so the solarium helps against depression.