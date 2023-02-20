How to seal a crack on the windshield – News

February 20, 2023, 10:48 – BLiTZ – News

Even an experienced driver is not immune from the appearance of cracks and chips on the windshield. A crack in the window not only worsens the appearance of the car, but can also become an indirect cause of an accident. The public news service has figured out how to seal a crack in the windshield.

It is worth noting that the best way to correct the situation is to contact a car service and completely replace the glass, but if this is not yet possible, then you can temporarily seal the damage yourself.

How are formed

Windshield cracks are most often caused by stones and road debris. Sometimes these are very small cracks that, according to the driver, do not require attention, but over time, a small chip turns into a serious crack that can prevent a free view.

So, cracks “branch” due to vibration and shaking during movement, with temperature changes, with strong winds, and even when listening to a music center.

Why glue

The visibility of the road due to the growth of the crack worsens, so the risk of getting into an accident increases. In addition, it is possible that someday such glass will burst at the most unexpected moment, and then you will have to spend money not only on a new windshield, but also on expensive dry cleaning to remove many fragments from the cabin.

Prevention measures

To prevent an increase in the resulting crack, you can use some recommendations:

Do not rub the damaged area so that the crack does not spread further due to pressure. Seal the crack with tape so that dust and dirt do not penetrate inside. You can insert paper under the tape so that the adhesive from the tape does not get into the crack. If possible, refrain from using wipers and heated glass. Drive the car before repair carefully, do not brake sharply, avoid driving over bumps. Photo: freepik.com

How to glue

Motorists use a few simple ways to seal the crack, which will allow the glass to hold out until a complete replacement for some time:

Nail polish

Some drivers prefer regular clear nail polish. Use it like this:

Glass chips are removed from the chip with a thin needle. The damaged area is washed, degreased and dried. Lacquer is applied to a crack with a “slide” to fill all the voids. The glass is left in the sun to dry. The dried varnish is cleaned, the excess is removed with a blade.

For strength, some drivers coat the crack with glue, and then apply transparent nail polish on top.

Cracks can be sealed with glue, but not every tool is suitable for working on glass. Motorists suggest considering several options for the most suitable glue:

Photopolymer UV adhesive. Provides strength and durability to glass, and is also able to work at critical temperatures. The greatest effect is achieved under the influence of sunlight. Acrylic. It has excellent adhesive qualities, is resistant to chemicals and moisture, but has a long drying time. Adhesive balm. It is a glassy substance, which includes a solvent. Balsam. Durable, effective, fast drying material, however after its use the glass remains yellowish. Balsam M. Has the same properties as regular balsam, but remains transparent. Photo: freepik.com Liquid polymer

Read the instructions before use and follow the directions. Stock up on a polymer injector, a bridge for attaching the injector, lint-free wipes, translucent film. Usually, sealing a chip with a polymer looks like this:

Install a mirror in the cabin before damage to control the work process. Place a bridge on the glass so that the injector hole is directly above the center of the chip. Install the injector on the bridge. Lay a napkin under the bridge so that after work you do not have to remove drops of leaked polymer from the glass. Pour the polymer into the injector, inject it under slight pressure and return the plunger or pump. Leave the device in this state for half a minute to remove air bubbles from the damage. Remove the bridge with the injector and cover the repair area with foil as tightly as possible. Leave to dry in the sun or use a UV lamp. Remove the protective film. Use a blade to remove excess glue from the glass.