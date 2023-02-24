How to start doing yoga

February 24, 2023, 13:57 – BLiTZ – News

Yoga is a set of ancient and unique exercises and techniques that allow the body to become flexible and slim, and the body healthier and stronger. In addition, yoga is a philosophy of a healthy lifestyle that helps to reveal talents in a person. The public news service figured out how to start yoga for a beginner.

The benefits of yoga are undeniable and proven by thousands of years of experience. This practice came to us from India. This is a collection of a variety of techniques, meditations and breathing exercises to improve mental and physical condition.

Preparation

You don’t have to be flexible and prepared to start yoga. Take your time, listen to your body, be sensitive to yourself. For those who have been far from sports all their lives, it is recommended to do joint gymnastics or physiotherapy exercises two weeks before starting yoga classes.

You need to start by preparing the place where the classes will take place. Choose a place where you will not be disturbed, and you can retire. Get a special yoga mat, you will also need a warm blanket to cover during relaxation (shavasana) and clean, high-quality water.

What newbies need to know

Nine simple asanas you can practice at home

Hold each asana, breathe through the pose, observe your sensations.

Child’s pose. In this asana, it is good to relax and rest. It is alternated with other asanas. Focus on relaxing your muscles. Downward facing dog. It is important to keep your back straight and pull down, buttocks to the ceiling, and heels to the floor. You can not do people with high blood pressure and pregnant women in the later stages. Plank. This is the simplest exercise for the strength of the legs and arms. This asana strengthens the abs and upper body. If you find it very hard, you can lower your knees to the floor. Focus on your abdominal muscles. Cobra pose. Lie on the floor on your stomach. Pull your upper body toward the ceiling to create a curve in your lumbar spine. The muscles of the chest are well stretched. Concentrate on the upper body. Tree pose. Stand on one leg with closed eyes, hands – namaste (palms to each other). This is a great balance exercise that works your core, hips, legs, and spine. Breathe as slowly as possible. The triangle pose strengthens the muscles of the legs and stretches the muscles of the hips. Concentrate on the outstretched arm up. If you have a headache and you are hypotonic, refrain from this exercise. Twisting your back from a sitting position will stretch the muscles of your shoulders and hips, and open up your chest. Watch your breath. As you exhale, consciously relax your muscles. Bridge pose is a great stretch after sitting at a computer for a long time. The chest stretches to the chin, and the pelvis goes up. Shavasana is the most pleasant and relaxing asana. Legs relaxed, arms along the body, palms up. Dive into your body. Feel how the body becomes weightless, and you seem to be in space.