How to take a steam bath in the bath – News

February 22, 2023, 19:22 – BLiTZ – News

Visiting the steam room in the bath is not only a pleasant experience, but also a useful pastime. To be in the steam room to bring maximum benefit, you need to follow a few rules of soaring. The public news service has figured out how to properly bathe in the bath.

If you do not follow simple rules, then bath procedures will not only not bring benefits, but can also harm.

Time

It is recommended to visit the steam room in the first half of the day, as the body is not yet tired from working during the day and is ready to endure elevated temperatures.

If a person decides to visit a bath or sauna for the first time, then one visit to the steam room for 3-5 minutes is enough for him. It is important to be on the shelf in a supine position. Bath lovers can make 3-4 visits, and experienced visitors are allowed to enter the steam room 6-7 times, interrupting for rest and a cool shower.

The total time of all visits should be about 45 minutes. If you add time for rest and taking a shower, then a full visit to the bath will take about 2-3 hours. If the rest in the steam room turned out to be effective for health, then you can gradually increase the time spent in the steam room.

First run

The process of soaring in the first run may look like this:

Wash well with warm water and a washcloth, but without soap. Don’t wet your head. If the washroom is cool, then the body needs to be prepared for hot air. To do this, warm your feet in warm water, gradually add hot water. Go into the steam room and lie down on the lower or middle shelf. The temperature in the first run should be 60 degrees. Put a hat on your head. As soon as sweat breaks out on your skin, leave the steam room and stand under a cool shower for 7-10 seconds. Photo: freepik.com

Second entry

The next entry will be accompanied by whipping with a broom, so the inventory must be prepared in advance. You should spread a towel on the shelf, fill the tub with warm water, prepare a wet broom, putting it on the top shelf for steaming. The second run lasts a couple of minutes longer, looks like this:

Entering the steam room, remove the broom from the top shelf and place it on the stove for a few seconds. Draw warm air to the body with a broom, using it like a fan. Start pressing the broom to the body from the feet, rising higher, and then lower back. After pressing, you can move on to whipping. Do this so that the foliage sticks to the skin, then periodically moisten the broom in water. Systematically change position so that heat spreads throughout the body and the load on the heart is reduced. Rest after using the broom without getting up for a few minutes. Carefully sit on the shelves, wait for the normalization of pressure and blood circulation, take a cool shower.

Subsequent visits

In all subsequent visits, the heat in the steam room must be increased by adding water or herbal decoction to the stones, but do not overdo it, because with high humidity the air becomes heavier, breathing becomes difficult. The temperature itself should not rise much, it is enough to slightly increase the humidity and the amount of steam.

The optimal humidity for a steam room is 40%, the temperature is 80 degrees.

After the steam room

After the vacationer has visited the steam room the number of times he needs, he should wash himself well with soap in warm water, rub himself with a towel, put on a warm bathrobe, warm slippers and drink a hot herbal decoction. It is important that at this point the sweating is still ongoing.

After 15–25 minutes, you need to take another shower to wash off the sweat that has come out under the dressing gown, rub yourself dry, wrap yourself in a towel and rest for another 25 minutes.

Recommendations

When visiting a steam room, use a few more additional tips:

When going to the bath, do not drink alcoholic beverages. After the last meal, 1.5-2 hours should pass. After hard physical labor, rest for 40 minutes before going to the bath. Try to avoid vaping in the evening before bed to reduce the strain on your heart. Do not use soap or wet your hair before visiting the steam room. It is forbidden to visit the bath if a person has an elevated body temperature.