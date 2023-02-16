HomeNewsHow to teach a...

How to teach a cat to water

By News Desk

February 16, 2023, 22:26 – BLiTZ – News Cats, as a rule, are afraid of water – this is a manifestation of instincts. The main reason is the rapid wetting of the coat, dry skin and, as a result, discomfort. It takes a lot of time and patience to accustom a pet to water. The public news service has figured out how to teach a cat to water.

Cats can take a bath infrequently, about once every 6-12 months. It is better to accustom to water from childhood, when the kitten is just getting to know the world and everything is interesting to him. With an adult animal it is much more difficult, you can not achieve success at all. However, as practice shows, a cat can not only be taught to bathe, but also to swim.

Preparing the cat for bathing

A kitten under two months old does not need to be washed. Accustom an older animal to the bath gradually. Put it in the sink, in the bathroom, leave it alone for a while. After the first adaptation, you can slightly fill the sink or bathtub with water by 2.5 cm, lower your favorite toys into it. You can put a piece of goodies on the edge of the bath. It is important that the kitten is interested in toys that are in the water, play with him.

A few days before bathing, cut your cat’s nails and comb the coat thoroughly. If your cat allows it, put a cotton swab in his ears to keep water out. If you resist, then do not insist, and after bathing, wipe your ears thoroughly. Bathing should be effective and short, no more than half an hour.

Bathing area preparation

Prepare a special shampoo for cats in advance. Large soft towel to dry. Cotton pads to wipe the ears. Rubber gloves for hand protection. Lay a towel on the bottom of the tub or sink. For rinsing, you will need a jug or watering can with a nozzle. It is better to bathe together. Before washing, play with the animal, feed it.

Bathing a cat

Lock the door. There should be 5-7 cm of water in the sink or bathtub. Put the cat in the water. Talk to your pet gently. Hold on to the scruff. The muzzle and ears should remain dry. Water carefully. Shampoo your neck, chest, back, paws, belly, tail.

It is necessary to wash the wool only in the direction of its growth. Lather thoroughly and then rinse. Rinse again. It is important that no shampoo remains on the coat and skin. Wrap the cat in a towel and dry it off. If you decide to use a hair dryer, set the device to a gentle stream of warm air.

After swimming

At the end of the procedure, treat the animal with a treat. Small kittens and older cats can easily catch a cold, so make sure the room is draught-free.

If you still have difficulty bathing your pet, contact professionals in specialized pet salons.

