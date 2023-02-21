How to tie a broom for a bath – News

February 21, 2023, 14:29 – BLiTZ – News

Bathhouse owners often try to knit brooms on their own in order not to spend money on their purchase, but in the process of work it turns out that this is not as simple a matter as it seems at first glance. The public news service has figured out how to knit bath brooms correctly.

Brooms can be of different shapes. For example, a fan is suitable for attracting steam to the body, and a bouquet is best used for whipping. Knitting brooms includes several stages.

Branch preparation

Before knitting, cut branches must be prepared:

Carefully sort through the branches, remove thick and thin, as well as damaged specimens. Leave strong twigs up to 75 cm long with dense foliage. Place the material in a ventilated place for drying. Bare parts of the branches from the leaves. Leave about 20 cm on the handle, 40 cm on the fluffy part.

How to fold rods

You can tie a thick or thin broom, depending on your preferences. For a fluffy broom, you will need about 20-25 branches. They begin to form a bath product from the center – thicker rods are placed here, around which less thin branches are located. When folding, use these tips:

Direct the bend towards the center of the broom. Arrange the branches so that the front side of the leaves is directed towards the middle, and the reverse side is “outside”. Form the branches “in a circle.” In the very center of the broom, you can put fragrant herbs, for example, mint, currant, chamomile. To give the broom a fortress, you should lay a couple of branches in the form of a fork.

How to tie

There are several ways to knit:

This quick-and-dirty method is used for lightweight disposable whisks. It consists in a single binding of the formed branches by a reliable node.

The most common knitting method. As a rule, a stronger option is the technology of cross double knitting:

Tie the broom at the bottom of the handle, without tightening the rods too much. Divide the bundle into two parts. Rotate one of the shares relative to the other by 360 degrees.

Thus, the strapping will tighten itself, fastening the branches well.

Triple binding is required if the broom has a thick handle. A strong knot can securely pull it together and reduce the diameter.

Full winding

Provides for tightening a simple knot and winding with twine along the entire length of the handle. Such a broom is durable, comfortable, and its handle does not prick or scratch.

The best option for tying branches is thick cotton twine or hemp rope. Some attendants prefer to tie the handle with a regular gauze bandage or seedling clamps.

Do not use wire or metal tape, so that the metal does not heat up and burn the hand. It is also not advisable to use synthetic materials for tying, as they begin to slip from moisture.

Handle thickness

The handle should be comfortable to hold in the palm of your hand, so everyone adjusts the height according to their own preferences. A handle that is too thick will cause rapid fatigue of the palm when using a broom in the bath, and an excessively thin one will slip out of the hands and can cause blisters on the skin. For greater comfort, it is recommended to form a flat handle.