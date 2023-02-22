How to use an irrigator correctly – News

February 22, 2023, 22:32 – BLiTZ – News

For effective care of the oral cavity and teeth, not only a toothbrush with paste is used, but also an irrigator. These devices are no longer exotic, but are confidently gaining popularity in Russia. Many dentists recommend their patients to purchase such a device, since their range on the market is quite large, and prices are affordable.

An irrigator is a device that allows a jet of liquid under strong pressure to remove food debris, bacterial plaque from those places where a toothbrush and a special thread do not reach. Devices are portable, which you can take with you and use outside the home, and stationary, which are installed in the bathroom.

The public news service figured out how to properly use the irrigator.

The device can be used by adults and children from 6 years of age. Lactating and pregnant women, young children and adolescents should use the irrigator in the most gentle mode.

Terms of use

1. Choose a place in the bathroom for the irrigator. Connect the power supply. Make sure that the structure is stable and will not fall if the wire is accidentally pulled.

2. Fill the tank with water or a special product that can be bought at specialized pharmacies or online stores. The temperature of the liquid should be room temperature or slightly warmer.

3. Select and install the desired attachment.

4. Correctly select the power of the jet. Initially, set the minimum power mode. Over time, increase the pressure until you feel comfortable.

5. The jet should be directed at right angles to the gums and teeth.

6. Clean above the sink. Start with the back teeth and move to the front. Move along the gum line. Focus on the space between your teeth. Try not to touch the mouth with the nozzle. The mouth must be covered so that the jet does not splatter in different directions.

7. After the procedure, turn off the device and remove the nozzle. Frequent use of the device leads to its contamination and the development of pathogenic microflora. Keep your irrigator clean. Rinse the nozzle regularly, special products are best suited for this. Rinse it thoroughly under running water and pat the parts dry with a paper towel. Photo: macrovector // Freepik

8. Using an irrigator every evening after brushing your teeth will reduce the chances of bacterial growth at night. It is permissible to use the device 1 – 2 times a day, if there are no contraindications to this. Check with your dentist about whether you can use the device after each meal.

9. If orthodontic structures are installed in the oral cavity – crowns, bridges, implants, braces – the duration of washing with an irrigator of the oral cavity should be increased, and the jet power should be weakened. In this case, it is necessary to use special nozzles.

10. For prevention, it is enough to use the device 2-3 times a week. With proper operation, the irrigator removes up to 90% of organic substances responsible for the occurrence of dental diseases.

It is important to remember that an irrigator cannot replace a toothbrush. The device is used as an addition to daily oral hygiene. Its main task is to remove the remaining impurities and have a therapeutic effect on the gums.

Types of nozzles

– Standard nozzle removes plaque, food debris from the mouth.

– Orthodontic is designed for cleaning orthodontic and orthopedic dental structures.

– The periodontal tip gently and thoroughly cleans the gum pockets, thereby preventing periodontitis.

– The brush attachment is designed for cleaning crowns, bridges, implants, and brackets.

– Tongue cleaner spoon removes bacterial plaque, freshening breath.

Store the tips in a special compartment or holder.

Contraindications to the use of an irrigator

– Tendency to bleeding gums or serious periodontal diseases. – Hypersensitivity. – Acute inflammatory processes in the oral cavity. – Diseases of the cardiovascular system in the acute phase.

What can not be poured into the container of the irrigator

– oily liquids; – infusions containing a suspension;