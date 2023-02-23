How to wash a humidifier

February 23, 2023, 23:57 – BLiTZ – News

In winter, air humidifiers actively work, moistening heated apartments. They save our skin from dryness, they breathe better and sleep better. But if they are not cleaned, then over time they become breeding grounds for bacteria and mold. And this can result in severe allergies and even asthma. The public news service figured out how to properly care for a humidifier.

The main types of humidifiers are: mechanical, steam, ultrasonic and combined. All types of humidifiers suffer from plaque, mold and dirt with dust. Depending on the type of humidifier construction, the process of sedimentation of plaque and dust affects different parts of the equipment. The heating parts on the steam humidifier suffer. In mechanical – a cartridge through which evaporation occurs. Due to the use of ordinary tap water, a white coating forms. A humid environment encourages the formation of bacteria and mold.

Caring for your humidifier

Often, manufacturers, in the instructions, recommend cleaning the humidifier once a week.

Cleaning the mechanical humidifier. Turn off the device and drain the water. Wash all accessible parts and the water tank with soapy water. Rinse discs and filter thoroughly. Rinse with running water, wipe dry and collect. Cleaning the steam humidifier. Turn off the device and drain the water. Descale the tank with citric acid. To do this, add 8 tablespoons of citric acid to 400 ml of water. Pour the solution into the tank and descale the parts. Let stand for 30-40 minutes and rinse with clean water. Dry the parts with a paper towel or leave to dry, reassemble the device. Cleaning the ultrasonic humidifier. Turn off the appliance and drain the water. Descale accessible parts. Clean the membrane with the brush that comes with the kit. Rinse the tank and membrane, dry and assemble the device.

For all types of humidifiers, disinfection is carried out to prevent mold once a month. Wipe the interior surfaces with a hydrogen peroxide solution and pour the solution into the tank. Leave for 60 minutes. Then rinse with water and dry. If mold has already appeared, hydrogen peroxide will cope with it perfectly. Do not use abrasive or chlorine based cleaners.

Recommendations for extending the life of the device

– Replace filters and cartridges according to the instructions.

– To prevent plaque and mold, drain the remaining water.

– The appliance must be stored in a dry place.

– Rinse and dry all parts before storing the device for a long period of time.

– If it is heavily soiled, have the humidifier cleaned by a specialized service.

– Bottled or well-purified water will prevent scale build-up on the walls of the humidifier. Its use will not exclude the appearance of plaque, but will postpone this process for a long time.