How to wash pillows in a washing machine

February 24, 2023, 11:00 am – BLiTZ – News

Bedding needs regular cleaning. To prolong the life of the pillow, knowing what kind of filler is in it, you need to wash it correctly with a certain regularity. The public news service figured out which pillows can be machine washed at home.

Dust accumulates quickly in the pillows, and the cover becomes stained. Washing pillows in a washing machine is very relevant for many housewives. Care depends on the filler. You can wash the pillow with a filler of feather and down, wool, bamboo, holofiber and synthetic winterizer, from the “antistress” filler.

There are rules that must be followed in order to carefully restore the product, without losing its properties and appearance. photo:

How to wash a down pillow

Wash these pillows using a special gel for delicate washing 1 – 2 times a year. Wash at a temperature not exceeding 40 degrees, at a minimum speed. Rinse the pillow very thoroughly on the maximum number of rinses. Do not use powder. Put tennis balls or a few foil balls in the drum along with the pillow. They will help to break down the fluff and feather, will not let them clot and crumple.

The pillow is dried horizontally and for a long time, preferably in the open sun. Therefore, washing is recommended to start in summer, late spring or early autumn. In the process of drying, it is necessary to constantly shake and fluff the pillow. It is important that the filler is completely dry.

Laundering a bamboo pillow

To ensure that bamboo pillows do not lose their qualities, they should be washed only on a delicate mode or in the “wool” program. For washing use liquid detergent. The water temperature is not more than 40 degrees. Spin at the minimum number of revolutions.

Washing wool pillow

Wool pillows are capricious in care. Vacuum the pillow before washing. In order for them to retain their original shape and not absorb odors, they must be washed every 3 to 4 months. Optimum mode up to 40 degrees using liquid detergents, for delicate fabrics and woolen products. Dry such pillows in a well-ventilated place, excluding direct sunlight. You do not need to beat them, drying, the wool itself will take its original shape.

Washing synthetic pillows

Synthetic pillows, the most unpretentious in leaving. Gels and shampoos are used as detergents for them. Wash in the “wool” or “delicate wash” mode, in the temperature range from 40 to 50 degrees. Press at high speeds up to 800 rotations.

Treatment of pillows filled with “anti-stress”

These are pillows filled with silicone balls, which perform a more decorative function and are rarely used for sleeping. Manufacturers advise washing them extremely rarely, on the most delicate mode. They cannot be tumble dried or tumble dried. It is easier to wash the cover separately, and wash the balls in soapy water.