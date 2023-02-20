How Ukrainian drones can bypass the monitoring system of the borders of the Russian Federation – News

February 20, 2023, 14:24 – BLiTZ – News

Russian IT specialists announced the creation of the world’s first and only security system Radar-IQ, which works with the help of a neural network, reports telegram-channel Mash. HD-cameras will stand on the border with Ukraine and in a matter of seconds calculate the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and saboteurs. According to the developers, the system is not afraid of extreme weather, works at a distance of 1200 meters, covers 360 degrees, is equipped with night vision and a thermal imager. It is stated that Radar-IQ highlights a priority target, focuses, classifies the level of danger and sends the data to the center.

The BLiTZ asked Vladimir Zykov, Editor-in-Chief of the Runet publication, Director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers, Head of the All-Russian Educational Project “Digital Journalism”, Project Director of the ANO “Digital Platforms”, developer of the NashStore app store, Vladimir Zykov to comment on this information. The expert claims that he hears about such a project for the first time.

“I haven’t heard anything about it. On the one hand, artificial intelligence today can do everything, and using it as a system for detecting any kind of objects is the simplest thing that almost any student of any programming course can do today,” Zykov said.

According to him, in general, in these numerous courses, which are now advertised at every turn, they teach approximately similar things, and nowadays it is quite easy to teach artificial intelligence to identify some objects, to understand that this is not a bird, but an airplane or a drone, which must be destroyed in some way.

“The question is, firstly, the resolution of the camera, secondly, the height at which these drones fly, and thirdly, how many such cameras will be needed to cover the entire border with them. There are a lot of questions here, and so far it seems that this news is more about PR than about the reality of today, ”the specialist explained.

Zykov emphasizes that it is hard to believe that an artificial intelligence system is more effective today in such operations than the same radar systems. Nowadays, there are a number of such systems, for example, “Shell”, which allow you to detect any objects and shoot them down in the air using multiple rocket launchers.

“I don’t know at what height the UAVs fly, but something tells me that it can be serious enough so that just the cameras can see them – especially if the Ukrainian side knows that such systems cost. They will simply raise the drones higher in one place or another, and they will cross the necessary airspace without any problems, ”the expert explained.

Zykov does not deny that it is possible to create such a system, but it will have a range limitation – just like a human eye, which at a certain distance cannot actually distinguish anything.