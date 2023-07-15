How will Congress reduce Modi magic in North East? Mallikarjun Kharge brainstormed with the leaders

It seems that the Congress has started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. This is the reason why an important meeting was called on Saturday. In fact, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with the Congress leaders of the North East states at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. According to the news, the elections were discussed in this meeting, as well as how to strengthen the party in these areas, it was considered.

The leaders involved in this meeting expressed concern about the violence in Manipur. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland, Ajay Kumar, former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh besides members of State Congress Committee of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim were present in this meeting held at the Congress headquarters. The Speaker and some other senior leaders attended. The Congress tweeted that the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections were discussed in the meeting. The deteriorating condition of Manipur was a cause of concern for all the leaders. Let us tell you in detail about the North Eastern states.

If we take a look at the eight states of the North East, there are a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats in this region, out of which Assam has the maximum number of 14 seats. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura have two Lok Sabha seats each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have one seat each. Let us tell you that the assembly elections are going to be held in Mizoram at the end of this year, for which along with the BJP, the Congress has also geared up. Congress will have to work hard on 25 Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast. If BJP has to be challenged on these seats, then Congress will have to show its presence in each and every seat.

Congress constant attacker on Manipur violence

The Congress is constantly attacking the BJP over the ongoing violence in the North East state of Manipur. Congress can raise this issue in the Lok Sabha elections. Former Congress President has visited the violence affected area. There Rahul Gandhi met the people present in the camp and inquired about their condition. Congress is constantly raising questions on the silence of PM Modi on Manipur. Although the Union Home Minister had reached Manipur after the violence.

Congress had hope from Tripura

Let us discuss here that in the assembly elections held in Meghalaya this year, Congress definitely got 5 seats, but Congress had the most hope from Tripura. This is because one, Congress had joined hands with the Left Front in Tripura, and second, Congress was hoping that the anti-incumbency wave would work in Tripura, but nothing like this could be seen. The BJP lost four seats, but it benefited Pradyot Deb Burman, who broke away from the Congress and formed a new party. Pradyot’s party Tripura Indigenous Regional Progressive Alliance i.e. Tipra became the biggest reason for the defeat of Congress in the assembly elections.

BJP’s eye on eastern and northeastern states

BJP is focusing more on the states of North and North East India. Senior leaders of the BJP from 12 states of the region held a meeting in Guwahati last day to chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. Talking about the meeting, BJP’s National General Secretary B. Ale. Santosh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Vishwa Sharma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, party MPs and MLAs and state unit president, among other leaders had arrived. In the meeting, the impact of ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, which was run for a month in June to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, was also discussed in detail.

PM Modi’s long-term strategy in North East

Talking about North East, in the last few years BJP has strengthened itself in this region. The stronghold of the BJP in the North East has been due to the far-reaching strategy of the strong Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, at that time there was no BJP government in any state of the North East. Once in 2003, the BJP was successful in forming the government in Arunachal Pradesh for some time, but after that the BJP did not have much existence in the Northeast. When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he turned his attention to the North East. An attempt was made to connect the North East with the mainstream of the country, due to which the BJP continued to stand firmly there. First, the BJP was successful in forming the government in Assam, the largest state of the Northeast, after which the party never looked back.

BJP occupies 6 out of 8 states of North East

Talking about the present time, the BJP and its allies are in power in six of the eight states of the Northeast. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in North East. If in the next Lok Sabha elections, BJP suffers a little damage in other states, then it will be compensated from the Northeast. Experts tell like this. This year, the victory of the BJP in the assembly elections of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya has great significance.