HSE Announces Humanitarian Aid Collection for Earthquake Victims in Syria and Turkey

The National Research University Higher School of Economics (NRU HSE) has announced a collection of humanitarian aid for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. About it reported on the University’s Telegram channel “HSE for Friends” on Monday, February 13.

“The Higher School of Economics announces a collection of humanitarian aid for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. From February 14 to February 20, a collection point will be organized in the atrium in room D626 of the building on Pokrovsky Boulevard, ”the text says.

The point accepts baby food not in glass containers, new children’s winter clothes, new blankets, medicines, as well as power banks, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

Humanitarian aid can be transferred directly to the embassies of Syria and Turkey in Moscow.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to Bloomberg, they caused damage to the Turkish economy in the amount of $84 billion, which is 10% of the country’s GDP. Of this amount, damage to residential buildings amounted to $70.8 billion.

According to the Turkish Disaster Management Authority (AFAD), the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey has exceeded 31,000. R.T.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the death of more than 8.5 thousand people in Syria.

On February 12, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed a giant rift formed in the middle of agricultural land near the village of Tapekhan due to earthquakes. From a bird’s eye view, you can see how in the middle of an olive orchard the soil has fallen several meters down, forming real rocks that an unprepared person cannot overcome.

According to Orhan Tatar, the general director of the risk reduction department of the Turkish emergency management, the earthquake had an effect, like the explosion of 500 atomic bombs.

