Hubba-Dabba game busted in Ranchi, police arrested five people

Hubba-Dabba in Ranchi : Hubba-Dabba game has been exposed in Ranchi. Ranchi Police has arrested 5 people involved in this game. Along with this, a huge amount of cash has also been recovered from them. Along with this, the search is on for other people involved in this game. Giving information about the case, Rural SP Naushad Alam said that on Friday, the police had received information that some people were playing Habba-Dabba (gambling) near Muri OP area.

Police chased and caught five people

Taking the matter seriously on the basis of information, a police team was formed under the leadership of Silli DSP and the search was started after reaching the spot. When a raid was conducted near Saloni marriage hall near Jharkhand turn, many people were caught playing habba-dabba (gambling) there. On seeing the police, the accused started running. The police chased five people and caught them, while some others managed to escape.

huge amount of cash seized

On searching the arrested persons, Rs.84, 200 in cash, Hubba-Dabba (gambling) box, five pieces of cubical dice, one plastic carpet, one Bolero vehicle, 07 motorcycles and 06 mobile phones were recovered from them. Along with this, the names of the arrested accused are Kartik Rajak, Rampudo Kanhu, Durga Mahato, Bisam Kumar, Patipado Kumar. He did not show the relevant documents, so the police arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.

‘Loha Jung’ and ‘Kala Pahad’ in the Mango Festival of Ranchi, this special mango is found in Jharkhand

Hubba-dabba game is banned in Jharkhand

Please tell that this game of gambling is completely banned in Jharkhand. Similarly, other gambling games including cock-fight are also banned in Jharkhand. However, action is taken against the people involved in such incidents, and in most places the police have been successful in stopping such games, but at some places such games are played secretly.