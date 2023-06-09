Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program: Call for applications

The Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy in Bangladesh warmly announces that recruitment for the 2024-2025 Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program has begun. This unique, one-year program is open to professional candidates in the public and private sectors, including from non-governmental organizations.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program is one of the US government’s prestigious Fulbright programs bringing accomplished, young, and mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive collaboration with American counterparts. By providing future leaders and policy makers with exposure to U.S. society, culture, and professional fields, the program provides a basis for lasting, productive partnerships between Americans and their foreign counterparts.

The Humphrey Program was established in 1978 to honor the memory and accomplishments of the late Senator and Vice President, Hubert H. Humphrey. Since the program’s launch, nearly 100 Bangladeshis have participated in this fellowship including Maudud Safdar, former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and current Managing Director of the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation; Mahbooba Panna, Additional Secretary of the Economic Relations Division; Dr. Niaz Abdur Rahman, Managing Director of Bangladesh Eye Hospital; Elita Karim, well-known media personality; and Mamunur Rahman, Founder of Ella Pad who introduced menstrual hygiene products made from garment scraps to address the needs of poverty-stricken women.

Eligible Fields/Sectors: Interested applicants may apply in any one of the following fields. An applicant must have a minimum of five years of full-time professional experience (prior to August 2023) in the relevant field that s/he is applying for.

Human and Institutional Capacity:

Economic Development

Finance and Banking

Public Policy Analysis and Public Administration

Technology Policy and Management

Rights and Freedoms:

Communications and Journalism

Law and Human Rights

Sustainable Lands:

Agricultural and Rural Development

Natural Resources, Environmental Policy, and Climate Change

Urban and Regional Planning

Thriving Communities:

Public Health Policy and Management

Substance Abuse Education, Treatment, and Prevention

Educational Administration, Planning, and Policy

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the fellowship program:

Be a Bangladeshi citizen and residing in Bangladesh at the time of the application and selection process.

Not be a dual (Bangladesh & US) citizen or US permanent resident.

Must hold a valid passport at the time of application.

Be a young, mid-career professional in leadership position who has demonstrated a commitment to public service and the potential for professional advancement.

Cannot be a recent university graduate.

Completed a university degree program requiring at least four years of full-time study.

Should have a minimum of five years full-time professional experience (prior to August 2023) in the relevant field, after completing a university degree, and should be interested in the policy aspects of their field of specialization.

Cannot be university professors or academic researchers with no management responsibilities (except in the field of Teaching English as a Foreign Language).

Cannot have attended a graduate school in the United States for one academic year seven years prior to August 2023.

Cannot have US experience of any kind lasting more than six months during the five years prior to August 2023.

Be proficient in both written and spoken English and should have a minimum TOEFL score of 525 (paper based) or 71 (internet-based). Candidates who do not have a valid TOEFL score must sit for the TOEFL exam after the selection process. (The American Center will arrange the TOEFL exam for selected candidates only. Exceptionally promising candidates with lower scores may be nominated for the Long-Term English (LTE) training).

Should demonstrate the required experience, skills, and commitment while also indicating how they can benefit from this program in ways that they have not experienced previously and are not likely to have access it without the Humphrey Program.

Be in good health; successful candidates will be required to complete a medical examination.

Return to Bangladesh upon completion of the program.

To apply, applicants should visit here to access the online application. Please note paper applications will not be accepted for this program. For more information about the program visit.

An applicant must first create an IIE account before s/he can access the HHH Fellowship Program application. Applicants can use this account to log into the system throughout the process. Individuals can save the application and return to it before submitting it. Interested candidates must read all instructions carefully. Keeping in mind the word limits, candidates should try to answer each essay question as fully as possible with clarity and the required information.

When the applications are complete, individuals should review the application to ensure they have completed all the required questions and attached all the requested documents before they submit their applications. After submitting the application, individuals can view the document, but will not be able to make edits. Only complete online applications submitted with the required documents will be considered for further processing.

The deadline for submitting an online application is 11:59 pm (BST) on Saturday, July 1, 2023.