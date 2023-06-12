Huge disturbance in drip irrigation scheme in Hazaribagh, benefits given to fake farmers on fake papers

Irregularities have been confirmed in the drip irrigation scheme in Hazaribagh district. The agency which was given the responsibility of investigating the scheme has given a wrong report. When it was investigated, it was found that the benefits were given to fake farmers only on the basis of fake documents. The benefit of the scheme has also been given in the name of such farmers, whose whereabouts are not known. After the matter came to light, Agriculture Director Chandan Kumar has directed to register an FIR on the field monitor of Nabcon, the agency fixed for third party verification of the scheme.

He has also ordered the District Agriculture Officer of Hazaribagh to register an FIR against the supplier company, local distributor and vendor. He has written that the third party investigation of the scheme is the responsibility of NABCON. NABCON and NABARD were informed about the irregularities in the scheme in Ichak, Barhi, Chauparan and Keredari. Despite this, NABCON did not take any action. Thus, NABCON has shown gross negligence in monitoring and verification of the scheme.

Mistakes have been made in this work by the supplier company as well as the local distributor. On an average, 60-70 thousand rupees are spent on one hectare under the scheme. In this, the subsidy of the farmer is only 10 percent. 90 percent is given by the state and central government together.

Nabcom also put forward:

Nabcom has told the Director of Agriculture that the organization only checks the Aadhaar card of the beneficiary. They do not have any means of verification of Aadhaar card. For this reason, the possibility of being wrong in it cannot be ruled out. NABCON does not know whether the farm belongs to the beneficiary or not. The investigation of the field is of the department only before the acceptance of the application.

Agriculture Secretary formed a committee to investigate the matter



Agriculture Secretary Abu Bakar Siddikh has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Collector cum Sub-Divisional Officer of Hazaribagh after the matter came to notice. Joint Agriculture Director Satyendra Prasad, District Horticulture Officer Arun Kumar and Assistant Director Sugarcane have been kept as members in the committee. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week. The secretary has written that such information has been received that widespread irregularities have been done in the micro irrigation scheme.

Case Study-1



The villagers of Bhusai told that the farmers who have got irrigation facility, it is not their farm at all. Krishna Narayan Singh of Bhusai told that the field on which the drip irrigation machine is installed, belongs to Gagan Devi. On asking, it was told that farming is being done here by someone from Koderma. A beneficiary Santu Kumar Singh told the investigation team that he has not got the facility of drip irrigation. His Aadhaar card was taken by Deepak Kumar in the name of getting him a sprayer. He doesn’t know anything about this matter.

Case Study-2



In Angunia village of Chauparan block, a micro-irrigation scheme was implemented in eight hectares of farmer Arjun Singh at a cost of Rs 1.07 lakh. For this, the representative of the concerned company had asked for Mr. Singh’s Aadhaar card. It was said that on giving one and a half to two thousand rupees, the benefit of the scheme will be available. The farmer had refused to give the Aadhaar card. Despite this, equipment for micro irrigation scheme was installed at his place. For this, he did not even give grant to the farmer.