Huge explosion in China’s chemical plant, many people died

Beijing, July 1 (Hindustan Times). There has been a tremendous explosion in a chemical plant in Guixi city of Jiangxi province of China. Flames could be seen rising to a great height amid a blanket of smoke for several kilometres. Many people have died in the incident and the work of removing the dead bodies from the spot is going on fast.

China’s chemical plants are particularly vulnerable. The fourth incident in the last ten days has happened in Jiangxi province of China. Here a chemical plant located in Guixi city burst into flames on Saturday morning with a loud explosion. The plume of smoke was visible for several kilometers. The fire was so strong that the fire brigade had to struggle a lot to extinguish it.

The news of the death of many people is coming out in the incident, although the administration is still refusing to give information about the dead. According to eyewitnesses, people associated with emergency services have removed the bodies from the scene. Officials associated with emergency services have expressed the possibility of many people being killed in this tragic incident. At present the rescue work is going on.

The cause of the blast is being investigated. It is the latest in a series of industrial accidents that have rocked China in recent years, raising concerns about the safety standards and environmental impacts of its booming economy. It is noteworthy that this is the fourth major explosion within 10 days.