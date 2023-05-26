Huge quantity of bombs and explosives recovered in Birbhum, police engaged in investigation

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari: In Birbhum district, once again a large quantity of bombs and explosives have been recovered by the police on Friday morning. After conducting a raid operation from an abandoned house located in Lashkarpur village under Nalhati police station of the district, the police seized a jhola recruitment bomb as well as two bags of gelatin and around 3200 detonator sticks. The district police is in a quandary after a large quantity of explosives were found in the district.

It is said that on Thursday itself, 30 number of bombs were recovered by the police at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. A day before that, on Wednesday, the police recovered 15 number of bombs in Kankadtala of the district. Along with this, the Sadaipur police had arrested three miscreants with arms and bullets. Prior to this, there was an incident of explosion of bombs kept hidden in the house of a Trinamool worker L at Dubrajpur in the district. Today again in the Nalhati police station area of ​​the district, panic has spread among the police and the local people due to the receipt of explosives like gelatin sticks and detonators along with bombs in large quantities.

Police has informed the CID Bomb Disposal Squad about the incident. The police estimate that the above explosives were hidden here by unknown miscreants. Who are those people and for what purpose these bombs and explosives were hidden here in this abandoned house, the police has started investigating all these matters. At present, the police have cordoned off the explosives present on the spot.

West Bengal: Explosion in illegal firecracker factory, three women killed, many injured news