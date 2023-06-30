Hul Day: Sido-Kanhu blew the bugle of revolution in 1855, the British used to shoot bullets from Martillo Tower

Ranchi: To stop Santal Hul, the British had built Martillo Tower in Pakur, Jharkhand. The history of Martillo Tower is quite exciting. The beginning of the revolution in the country is considered from 1857, but in Jharkhand, two years earlier in 1855, the bugle of rebellion against the British was raised, which was called Santal Hull. On June 30, 1855, about 50 thousand tribals under the leadership of Santal revolutionaries Sido-Kanhu and Chand-Bhairav ​​(four brothers) raised the bugle of the first revolution in India against the British rule regarding Mahajani system. After the revolution, the British had fled from Sahebganj and took refuge in Pakur.

The British had stopped 10,000 Santal rebels from the Martillo tower.

Martial law was also imposed against Hull. To protect the British Empire, at the time of the Santal rebellion in 1855, Sir Martin, the 10th Sub-Divisional Officer of Pakur, built the Martillo Tower in Pakur overnight. 162 years have passed since this tower was built by the British. It has 52 holes. Through which the British had stopped about 10 thousand Santal rebels by firing during that time. Hundreds of revolutionaries were martyred in this. While the British used to fire bullets from the Martillo tower, the Santal revolutionaries were only dependent on the traditional weapon bow and arrow in their defence.

There are still arrow marks in the Martillo tower

When the revolutionaries used to move towards the British, the British soldiers used to enter the tower and showered bullets on the revolutionaries. In response to the bullets of the English army, the arrow marks fired by the revolutionaries are still present in the Martillo Tower. Martillo Tower is very good from the point of view of tourism. A large number of tourists from West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh and other regions reach here. Every tourist is curious to know the history of Martillo Tower.

