‘Hum’ withdraws support from Nitish government, Jitan Ram Manjhi goes to Delhi with Santosh to explore further possibilities

Patna. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (SE) has withdrawn its support to the Grand Alliance government in Bihar. After handing over the letter of reference to the governor, party’s patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has left for Delhi to explore further possibilities. In the meeting of the National Executive of the party held under the chairmanship of Dr. Santosh Kumar Suman, National President of HAM in Patna on Monday, a decision was taken to leave the alliance and withdraw support from the government. Party’s patron Jitan Ram Manjhi and National President Santosh Kumar Suman have been authorized to take policy decisions in the party in the meeting of the National Executive held in the presence of the party’s founding patron, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The decision was taken after the opinion of party workers

After the meeting, Dr. Santosh Kumar Suman while talking to the journalists said that our party has decided to withdraw support from the Grand Alliance government in Bihar. Today, in the meeting of the National Executive of the party, this decision has been taken after knowing the opinion of all the workers of the party. Suman said that pressure was being created on the party to merge and to save the existence of the party, I have decided to leave the ministerial post and the government. The party president said that the workers of our party have a general opinion that the party should not be merged. By the way, the members of the party’s national executive have unanimously authorized me and Jitan Ram Manjhi, the founding patron of the party, to take further decisions. Whatever decision we will take, we will take it in the interest of the party and the people of the state.

Will go to meet BJP leaders if called

Santosh Suman said that he will leave for Delhi on Monday night along with Jitan Ram Manjhi, the founding mentor of HAM. During his stay in Delhi for two-three days, he is likely to meet the top leadership of various parties. He said that all our options are open. We are in touch with all like-minded parties. We can also go to the election field alone and are also exploring the possibility of a third front. Suman said that if there is a call from NDA, then we will also meet him.

Did not demand seats from anyone

In response to a question, Santosh Suman said that we party never talked about seats. We have left the Grand Alliance not for seats but to save the existence of the party. There was pressure on us to merge the party. Till now we have not demanded any seat from anyone. We have only said that we are preparing for elections in five Lok Sabha constituencies. Any demand will be placed only when there is talk on the seat. Every party prepares for elections in some area. There are possibilities of getting a seat in those areas only. We are going to Delhi in search of those possibilities.