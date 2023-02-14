Human bones found during the reconstruction of the temple on Slavyanskaya Square in Moscow

Connect with us
News

Human bones were found in the center of Moscow during the reconstruction of the Temple of All Saints on Kulishki. The investigation is investigating this fact. This was announced by a source familiar with the situation on Tuesday, February 14.

“On January 16, during the reconstruction of the Temple of All Saints on Kulishki, located at the address: Slavyanskaya Square, 2, human bones were found,” the source told the city news agency “Moscow“.

Investigators are checking for the presence of signs qualified by Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”) and Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, negligently resulting in the death of the victim”).

Earlier, on January 26, Izvestia’s law enforcement source said that a resident of St. Petersburg found a human leg while walking in a park in the north of the city.

The leg lay in the ravine of the park not far from Volunteer Street. The woman immediately reported the discovery to the police. Later, other parts of the body were found, writes “Moscow 24“.

The corpse of a man of about 40-45 years old was removed from the ice of the Ivanovka River, about 30 meters from a residential building on Narodnogo Opolcheniya Avenue. He was sent to the morgue to determine the cause of death.

