Human trafficking in Jharkhand, 768 minor boys and girls still not traced

Ranchi, Aman Tiwari: After going missing from different districts of Jharkhand, 768 minor boys and girls below the age of 18 years have been traced. This figure is from the year 2015 to the end of 2022. During this, 4765 minors had gone missing from different districts of the state. A complaint had also reached the police regarding their disappearance, but out of these, 3997 people were recovered during the said eight years. While 768 people remained missing. About whom no clue was found.

Every year around 500 minors go missing in the state.

According to police figures, sometimes more than 500 and sometimes more than 400 minors go missing in the state every year. But every year 80 and sometimes more than 100 minors remain traceless. According to NCRB’s 2021 data, 123 people were abducted for forced labour. While four for physical abuse and prostitution. On the other hand, 108 people were trafficked for domestic work, nine people were trafficked for forced marriage.

Jamshedpur’s children are the most missing

In this way, it is clear from the figures that the issue of missing children in the state is becoming serious year by year. Human trafficking of children is done for begging. According to the statistics of the year 2022, maximum 122 children were missing from Jamshedpur district in the state. While 52 children were missing from Gumla district, 36 from Lohardaga, 39 from Chaibasa, 29 from Ranchi and 46 from Palamu. In this way, 694 minors went missing from the entire state. In which there were 262 boys and 432 girls. However, only 560 people were recovered. While 134 people remained traceless.

Status of missing minor boy-girl

Year : Missing Boy- : Missing Girl : Total Missing : Recovered Girl : Recovered Boy : Total Recovered : Traceless

2015 : 244 : 363 : 607 : 202 : 309 : 511 : 96

2016 : 204 : 296 : 500 : 164 : 252 : 416 : 84

2017 : 239 : 297 : 536 : 197 : 258 : 455 : 81

2018 : 253 : 315 : 568 : 209 : 260 : 469 : 99

2019 : 286 : 290 : 576 : 239 : 254 : 493 : 83

2020 : 210 : 387 : 597 : 171 : 344 : 515 : 82

2021 : 204 : 483 : 687 : 177 : 401 : 578 : 109

2022 : 262 : 432 : 694 : 210 : 350 : 560 : 134

Total : 1902 : 2863 : 4765 : 1569 : 2428 : 3997 : 768