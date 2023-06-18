Hundreds of people from a village in Hamirpur guarded the country

Hamirpur, June 18 (Hindustan Times). A village in Hamirpur district is considered to be a military stronghold. More than three hundred people of the village have brought laurels to the region by guarding the country. In the Indo-China war, many brave people of this village have also been martyred while fighting against the enemies. Even today, more than three dozen people of this village are guarding the borders of the country.

Majhgawan Malehta village of Rath tehsil area of ​​Hamirpur district is considered to be a stronghold of the soldiers. More than three hundred people from this village have spent their life in the service of the army. Prakash Singh, a resident of this village with a population of about five and a half thousand, was a soldier in the Second Rajput Regiment. During the Indo-China war in the year 1962, he fought for the security of the country from the enemies. He was injured in the shelling at NEFA. Who was also martyred on 21 October 1962 during treatment. His father Shivpal Singh was also posted in the Indian Army. He also took iron from the enemy soldiers in the Verma war.

Randhir Singh (75), who retired from the army, told that Martyr Prakash Singh’s uncle Mangli Singh was also posted in the Indian Army in the artillery branch. At the same time, his brother Hari Singh also took a front from the enemy soldiers during the war in the years 1965 and 1971 by serving in the 16 Rajput Regiment. Soldiers Keshav Singh and Dheeraj Singh of the same family have also served in the army. His family is continuously increasing the pride of Hamirpur by staying in the Indian Army for three generations.

Lansnayak Ramniwas Singh, a resident of Malehta village, became disabled while taking the front by participating in Operation Cactus Lily in the 1962 war. Hundreds of people of Majhgawan and Malehta lived their lives under the guard of the country, but the development of their village could not be according to the expectations of the soldiers. Till date, even an intercollege school could not be established in the village to honor the martyrs. All the soldiers who guard the country are disappointed in their villages.

The families of the martyrs left the village, the ancestral home in silence

After retiring from the Indian Army, Ranveer Singh is living in Malehta village. He is the nephew of Martyr Gyan Pal Singh. His real brother Vijay Singh has also retired from the army. Told that Harsh Prakash Singh, grandson of Martyr Gyan Pal Singh’s family lives in the village itself. They have two daughters Shyama and Surja who live in Kanpur. Both are married. Another martyr’s wife Urmila Devi has also left the village and is living in Kanpur with her daughters. Presently their ancestral house is lying deserted. Mahendra Pal Singh (70) told that for three generations, hundreds of people of Majhgawan Malehta have passed their lives in the security of the country. More than three dozen people are still in the army.

Family martyrs in world war are still getting pension

The Military and Rehabilitation Department was established in Hamirpur in 1944. Vinod Singh, who is overseeing the work here, told that there are 1732 ex-servicemen in the district, while 269 are their widows. Told that at present 1975 ex-servicemen and their dependents are getting pension from the department. Told that soldier Shivpal Singh was martyred in the Second World War, whose wife Parvati is being given pension every month. Vinod Singh is also a resident of Majhgawan. He told that Majhgawan and Malehta are strongholds of soldiers. From here, more than 300 people have brought laurels to the village by guarding the country. Told that more than two dozen youths in this village are preparing to join the army.