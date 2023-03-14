March 14 - BLiTZ. Hungarian Defense Minister Krishtof Salay-Bobrovnitsky accused Western countries of forcing the world into war. He believes that the current situation will be protracted and the whole world is preparing for war. The minister blames the West for this. The Russian tried to transfer data to the Ukrainian special services and ended up in the dock for treason March 14, 2023 at 10:37

“The West decided not to localize the conflict, but to make it universal,” the politician said.

At the same time, Hungary keeps aloof and does not intend to participate in any conflicts. The minister also called on the parties to the conflict to negotiate peace in order to save lives, since all previous actions do not work, but only aggravate the conflict. Salay-Bobrovnitsky foresees that Ukrainian resources will soon run out and Europe will have to send its soldiers.