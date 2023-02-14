February 15, 2023, 02:17 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjarto, pointed to the fact that the state has its own view on how to stop the confrontation that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory.

As part of a discussion about the negotiation process with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, he pointed to the fact that both states hope for an early peace. Despite this fact, the powers present it differently.

“There is an expectation that … a better military situation (for Ukraine – ed.) is more appropriate for negotiations. We do not believe in this, we think that we need to end … (conflict – ed. note) now, ”RIA Novosti quotes the text of his statement.

Recall that the next meeting of “Rammstein” did not help the Kyiv regime to get combat aircraft. The head of the United States defense department, Lloyd Austin, was wary of talking about such deliveries. The media writes that the American side expects accomplishments from the Nazis on the battlefield, which should take place as soon as possible.

Prior to the event, representatives of the Organization of the North Atlantic Alliance pointed to the fact that the topic of combat aircraft would be raised, but the main subject of discussion would be those means of support that the militants needed momentarily. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

